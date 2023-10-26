Bally's Changes Timing To Report Third Quarter 2023 Results To Before Market Opens On November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY ) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Bally's had originally scheduled to report its third quarter 2023 earnings after market close the same day.

Management will now host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on November 1 to discuss its earnings results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 579-2543 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ323. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website . An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 16 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Jeffrey Chalson

Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy

401-475-8564

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102

[email protected]

