Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023



The Company's total loan portfolio increased $137.1 million, or 5.2% annualized, to $10.67 billion at September 30, 2023, from $10.53 billion at June 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2023, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.70 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.62%, compared to $1.74 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.23% at June 30, 2023.

The average yield on total loans increased 13 basis points compared to the trailing quarter, to 5.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 32 basis points from the trailing quarter, to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $99.1 million for the trailing quarter as a result of higher funding costs, which more than offset the benefits of favorable loan repricing and loan growth.

The net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.11% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 16 basis points to 4.89%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points to 2.50%, compared to the trailing quarter. The increase in funding costs reflected a decrease in lower-costing deposits, an increase in borrowings and unfavorable repricing in both deposits and borrowings.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, additional balances from traditional non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits transitioned into our insured cash sweep ("ICS") product, as a method to increase the level of customers' deposit insurance in light of recent banking turmoil. As of September 30, 2023 our ICS deposits totaled $500.7 million, compared to $382.9 million at June 30, 2023. Our estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $2.49 billion, or 25% of deposits. At September 30, 2023, our total on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.59 billion, representing 144% of estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. All borrowing capacity is immediately available.

At September 30, 2023, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $483.3 million, compared to $487.9 million at June 30, 2023. This portfolio constitutes 4.5% of total loans. Approximately 35% of our office loans are to medical offices and we do not have significant central business district exposure. Delinquencies in the office portfolio at September 30, 2023 were limited to one loan totaling $250,000. The portfolio is granular, with an average size of $1.8 million and just three relationships greater than $10.0 million.

Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 declined to $39.5 million, or 0.37% of total loans, compared to $45.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans at June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $10.4 million provision for the trailing quarter. The provision for credit losses in the quarter was primarily attributable to a weakened economic forecast within our CECL model. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased to 1.01% at September 30, 2023, from 0.97% at June 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per share(1) decreased $0.25 to $15.41 at September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, as unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities increased $31.2 million for the quarter.

Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.81%, 6.84% and 9.47%, respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.93%, 7.76% and 10.75%, respectively for the trailing quarter. The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets(1) was 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented,“Provident produced good financial results this quarter, despite challenging market conditions. We had another strong quarter of growth in our loan portfolio, our loan pipeline remains robust and we saw solid performance from our fee businesses. Expenses were well managed and, while increases in interest rates and a shift in the funding mix continued to impact our net interest margin, our interest rate risk management remains sound. While our asset quality remained strong and stable, we built loan loss reserves largely due to changes in our CECL forecast.”

Regarding the Company's pending merger with Lakeland, Mr. Labozzetta added,“Provident continues to engage in productive discussions with our regulators and we look forward to closing our transaction as soon as we receive the required regulatory approvals.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $32.0 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.3 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $99.1 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings, combined with unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, partially offset by originations of new loans at current market rates and the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company's net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.11% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 16 basis points to 4.89%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points from the trailing quarter, to 2.50%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points to 2.22%, compared to 1.85% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 3.74%, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses in the quarter was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 21 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to one commercial loan.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $19.3 million, a decrease of $67,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Insurance agency income decreased $623,000 to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to additional new business activity in the prior quarter. Other income decreased $144,000 to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a reduction in gains on the sale of SBA loans. Partially offsetting these decreases to non-interest income, fee income increased $357,000 to $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit fee income, partially offset by a decrease in non-deposit investment fee income. Additionally, BOLI income increased $286,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, partially offset by lower equity valuations.

Non-interest expense totaled $67.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $64.5 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $1.5 million provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $647,000 provision benefit for the trailing quarter. The $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans approved and awaiting closing, combined with a decrease in line of credit utilization. Compensation and benefits expense increased $419,000 to $35.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $35.3 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to increases in the accrual for incentive compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. Additionally, merger expenses related to our pending combination with Lakeland increased $329,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense, FDIC insurance decreased $497,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a quarterly adjustment related to a decrease in the assessment rate.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.83% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 54.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 53.29% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared with income tax expense of $11.6 million with an effective tax rate of 26.7% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate was due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.3 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $13.3 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $109.5 million for same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings, combined with unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, partially offset by originations of new loans and the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company's net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.51% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 99 basis points to 4.89%, compared to 3.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 196 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 2.50%, compared to 0.54% for the third quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 2.22%, compared to 0.47% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $520.5 million to $2.23 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.75 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 3.74%, compared to 1.11% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with an $8.4 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 21 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to one commercial loan.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $19.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $9.1 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Other income decreased $9.2 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized in the prior year on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property, combined with a decrease in the gains on sales of SBA loans. Fee income decreased $1.1 million to $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit fee income. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, BOLI income increased $583,000 to $1.8 million three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $359,000 to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, largely due to strong retention revenue and new business activity.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $67.2 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.4 million to $35.7 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $38.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was principally due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, employee medical expense and stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Additionally, merger-related expenses related to our pending combination with Lakeland decreased $597,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, FDIC insurance expense increased $228,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.89% for the same period in 2022. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 54.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 47.11% for the same respective period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared with $16.7 million with an effective tax rate of 27.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2022, was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $126.6 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $175,000 to $303.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $303.5 million for same period in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings. Additionally, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans, which are recognized in interest income, were approximately $77,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net interest margin decreased five basis points to 3.19%, compared to 3.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 125 basis points to 4.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 169 basis points to 2.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.38% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 149 basis points to 1.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $388.8 million to $2.38 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $2.77 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.29%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $27.4 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $7.3 million, or an annualized 9 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to two commercial loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $60.9 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Other income decreased $7.8 million to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized in the prior year on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property, a decrease in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions and a decrease in the gains on sales of SBA loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million gain related to the resolution of certain post-closing conditions following the September 2022 sale of a foreclosed commercial property. Fee income decreased $3.2 million to $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, while wealth management income decreased $448,000 to $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Partially offsetting these decreases to non-interest income, insurance agency income increased $2.0 million to $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2022, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Additionally, BOLI income increased $860,000 to $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to greater equity valuations.

Non-interest expense totaled $201.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.9 million, compared to $195.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $1.8 million provision benefit for the same period in 2022. The $3.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was primarily the result of the period-over-period relative change in line of credit utilization and an increase in projected loss factors as a result of a worsened economic forecast. Other operating expense increased $3.2 million to $31.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, largely due to increases in professional fees, combined with an increase in debit card expense. Merger-related expenses increased $2.4 million to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. FDIC insurance expense increased $1.7 million to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate. Partially offsetting these increases, compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.9 million to $109.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $112.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, employee medical expenses and stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Additionally, net occupancy expense decreased $1.8 million to $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expenses.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $34.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with $46.2 million with an effective tax rate of 26.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the prior year period was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 were $39.5 million, or 0.37% of total loans, compared to $45.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and $58.5 million, or 0.57% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The $6.4 million decrease in non-performing loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $10.0 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans, a $383,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, a $369,000 decrease in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $56,000 decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans. At September 30, 2023, impaired loans totaled $30.4 million with related specific reserves of $3.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $37.1 million with related specific reserves of $4.5 million at June 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $42.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million.

At September 30, 2023, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.01% of total loans, compared to 0.97% and 0.86% at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $19.5 million to $107.6 million at September 30, 2023, from $88.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was due to a $27.4 million provision for credit losses, partially offset by net charge-offs of $7.3 million and a gross reduction of the allowance for credit losses of $594,000 which was recorded against equity upon the January 1, 2023 adoption of ASU 2022-02, related to troubled debt restructurings. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model, combined with an increase in total loans outstanding.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.