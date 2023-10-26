Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2023 Financial And Operational Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or“the Company”) today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023.
MENAFN26102023004107003653ID1107314080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.