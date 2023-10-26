Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share of common stock, or $0.62 per share on an annualized basis. The third quarter 2023 dividend will be paid on November 14, 2023 to all stockholders of record on November 7, 2023.



The third quarter 2023 dividend per share amount is consistent with the Archrock second quarter 2023 dividend level and represents an increase of 7 percent over the third quarter 2022 dividend level.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICATM, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include statements about Archrock's future financial performance and dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and as set forth from time to time in Archrock's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at and .

For information, contact:

Megan Repine

Vice President, Investor Relations

(281) 836-8360

