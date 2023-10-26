OLIVELLE OPENS FULL-SERVICE RETAIL SHOP IN BOZEMAN, MT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interior of Olivelle's new Bozeman, MT store.

Olivelle Olive Oils on display.

The store will offer everything needed to cook, bake and entertain at home

BOZEMAN, MT, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Olivelle , known for its selection of olive oils, vinegars, seasonings, spices and rubs, has debuted a new retail store at 1940 W Main Street in Bozeman.While the brand did have a retail presence prior, it was a 600 square-foot store and didn't have the capability to be a one-stop shop for those who love cooking and dining. Now, all of that has changed. This new Olivelle store is 3,000 square-feet of cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, gadgets, tableware and even furniture. It also has a demonstration kitchen that will be used to hold product demos as well as cooking classes.“It was always a dream of mine to offer a more comprehensive customer experience. That being said, we are so excited to unveil our first permanent Olivelle retail location,” says Brie Thompson, co-founder of Olivelle.“While this step was necessary to take Olivelle to the next level, we are also thrilled that we are poised to become a community center for all of the home cooks, bakers and entertainers in the Bozeman area and beyond.”While the new location will, of course, feature an extensive array of Olivelle products, it will also stock the following brands:.Breville.Shun.Messermeister.Le Creuset.Gozney.Ankarsrum.Swiss Diamond Cookware.De Buyer Cookware.Fortessa TablewareOlivelle has also re-branded following the opening of the store. The new logo has been introduced and website have been refreshed to reveal a more sleek, modern look to reflect the company's evolution. In addition, the Bozeman store will have its own dedicated website, OlivelleBozeman, which is coming soon.In addition to this retail location, Olivelle products and its oil and vinegar refill program will still be available at independent gourmet housewares stores nationwide. Click here to search for a location.##About OlivelleOlivelle was founded in 2006 as a specialty food retail store in Bozeman, MT. Now, Olivelle produces more than 100 high quality products that includes infused olive oils, infused balsamics, spices and rubs. Built around the motto“The Art of Flavor®” Olivelle strives to make cooking at home easy, fun, and flavorful.

