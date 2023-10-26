Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Investigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK
, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of
Gatos Silver, Inc.
("Gatos" or "the Company") (NYSE: GATO ).
Investors who
purchased Gatos
securities
prior to October 28, 2020, and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site:
.
The investigation concerns whether
Gatos
and certain of its officers and/or directors have allegedly engaged in corporate wrongdoing.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased
Gatos
shares, you can assist with this investigation by visiting the firm's site:
.
You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized law firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.
Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
