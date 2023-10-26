Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders Of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Investigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of
Star Peak Corp II, which merged with Benson Hill Inc. ("Benson Hill" or "the Company")
(NYSE: BHIL ) on September 30, 2021.
Such investors who
continue to hold to the present
are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site:
.
The investigation concerns whether Star Peak Corp II
failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Benson Hill
shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site:
.
You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.
The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]
