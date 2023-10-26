FIELD+MEDIA CORPS: A COMPREHENSIVE FIELD AND MEDIA/COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIELD+MEDIA CORPS, a leading political field operations firm, is thrilled to announce its transformation into a comprehensive joint field, media, and communications agency. This strategic evolution will enable FIELD+MEDIA CORPS to offer a one-stop solution for political campaigns, businesses, advocacy groups, and organizations seeking to maximize their impact in the ever-evolving landscape of political and community affairs.
For years, FieldCorps (now FIELD+MEDIA CORPS) has been recognized as a trusted partner for political candidates, parties, organizations, businesses, and issue-based campaigns, providing top-notch data driven field operations. This transition represents a natural progression for the company, aligning with the dynamic needs of its clients in a digital age where communications and field operation are more interconnected than ever.
Key features of the newly formed joint field and media/communications agency include: Experienced Team :
Pita Juarez , VP of Marketing and Content Development
Sandra Carranza , VP of Media
Francisco Heredia , CEO/Partner
Eduardo Sainz , COO/Partner
Karina Felix , Strategic Compliance and Finance Advisor
Data Driven Operations: We will continue to excel in data analytics and targeting, ensuring clients receive data-driven insights that inform their campaign decisions and maximize their resources for the greatest impact.
Media Production
Services and Media Buying Strategy: Offer clients quality media production, photos, video, social media content and access to top of the line media targeting software.
Integrated Campaign Strategy and Solution: We will now offer a holistic approach to political and public affairs campaigns by seamlessly integrating field operations and media/communications strategy. This means clients will benefit from a unified strategy that leverages data-driven insights and targeted messaging to reach desired audience and stakeholders effectively.
Compliance Hub:
As we assist with media and field operations, the need for reporting those expenditures on-time and accurately is important. We have built a diverse team of compliance professionals who are minority led to assist with clients needs.
"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as a joint field,
media and communications agency. The integration of our field operations expertise with cutting-edge media and communication strategies allows us to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of our clients in today's fast-paced political landscape. With this transformation, we are better equipped than ever to help our clients succeed in their campaigns and advocacy efforts," said Francisco Heredia, CEO of FIELD+MEDIA CORPS.
For more information about FIELD+MEDIA CORPS services or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit
or email us at [email protected] .
|
CONTACT:
|
Francisco Heredia, [email protected]
|
|
Pita Juarez, [email protected]
SOURCE Field+Media Corps
MENAFN26102023003732001241ID1107314058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.