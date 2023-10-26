FIELD+MEDIA CORPS: A COMPREHENSIVE FIELD AND MEDIA/COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY

For years, FieldCorps (now FIELD+MEDIA CORPS) has been recognized as a trusted partner for political candidates, parties, organizations, businesses, and issue-based campaigns, providing top-notch data driven field operations. This transition represents a natural progression for the company, aligning with the dynamic needs of its clients in a digital age where communications and field operation are more interconnected than ever.

Key features of the newly formed joint field and media/communications agency include:

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as a joint field,

media and communications agency. The integration of our field operations expertise with cutting-edge media and communication strategies allows us to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of our clients in today's fast-paced political landscape. With this transformation, we are better equipped than ever to help our clients succeed in their campaigns and advocacy efforts," said Francisco Heredia, CEO of FIELD+MEDIA CORPS.

