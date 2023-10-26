USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Diluted EPS Of $0.19 For Q3 2023

“As we deliver our third quarter earnings, I am pleased to highlight the rebound in loan growth, following earlier concerns this year about the safety and soundness of the banking industry,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO.“We are encouraged by the continued diversification of our loan growth, particularly the 59% in new non-CRE loans for the quarter,” reported de la Aguilera.“Our commitment to enhancing Net Interest Margin (NIM) is evident in the 8.00% weighted average coupon for the quarter on new loans, exceeding our portfolio average,” he said.“Furthermore, we took the opportunity to restructure our bank-owned life insurance, which bolstered BOLI revenue by $982 thousand this quarter, and we offset this one-time, non-recurring gain with a comparable size securities loss. This small portfolio restructuring will allow us to optimize our investment portfolio by transitioning from lower-yielding securities to higher-return investments,” said de la Aguilera.“Despite a decrease in NIM early in the third quarter, September's NIM increased to 2.70% which reflects the resilience and adaptive spirit of our bank in fortifying our financial performance," said de la Aguilera.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability



Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 0.67% compared to 1.09% for the third quarter of 2022.



Annualized return on average stockholders' equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 8.19% compared to 11.90% for the third quarter of 2022.



The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 64.64% compared to 54.58% for the third quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 2.60% compared to 3.47% for the third quarter ended 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.8 million or 16.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.



Balance Sheet



Total assets were $2.2 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $207.1 million or 10.2% from September 30, 2022.



Total loans were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $245.0 million or 17.1% from September 30, 2022.



Total deposits were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $124.3 million or 6.9% from September 30, 2022.

Total stockholders' equity was $182.9 million at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $5.5 million or 3.1% from September 30, 2022. Total stockholders' equity includes accumulated comprehensive loss of $51.2 million at September 30, 2023 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $45.2 million at September 30, 2022.



Asset Quality



Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard methodology for all periods in 2023 and the incurred loss methodology for all periods in 2022.



The ACL increased by $2.9 million to $19.5 million at September 30, 2023 from $16.6 million at September 30, 2022.



The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and at September 30, 2022.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.03% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.00% at September 30, 2022.



N on-interest Income and Non-interest Expense



Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $372 thousand or 20.8% compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2022.

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $329 thousand or 3.2% compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2022.



Capital



As of September 30, 2023, 172,397 shares remain authorized for repurchase under the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter 2023.



As of September 30, 2023, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.10% and 13.06%, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.36 was negatively affected by $2.62 due to accumulated comprehensive loss of $51.2 million at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2022, tangible book value per common share of $8.87 was negatively affected by $2.26 due to $45.2 million in accumulated comprehensive loss.



About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit

Forwa rd-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“aim,”“plan,”“estimate,”“continue,” and“intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:



the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market and monetary fluctuations;

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

