Reusable Resuscitators Market Set To Surpass USD 1 Billion By 2031 | TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reusable Resuscitators Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next decade. According to a recent report, the market was valued at USD 503.5 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. This would bring the total market value to over USD 1.0 billion by the end of 2031.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Global Reusable Resuscitators: Growth DriversIncreased R&D efforts to manufacture effective products drives reusable resuscitators market development. Reusable resuscitators are effective in respiratory failure or cardiac arrest treatment. They use a manually squeezed bag to provide air through a mask or airway tube. Reusable CPR resuscitators are cost-effective and efficient. These regulators offer successful resuscitation. Reusable resuscitators are usually made up of silicone or rubber. Manual, pediatric, self-inflating, and gas-powered resuscitators are used to resolving respiratory problems.Increased investments by government and nonprofit organizations for the development of pediatric medical devices have opened multiple growth avenues for the global reusable resuscitators industry. Key players are focusing on the development of products that can be used effectively to clean and disinfect in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to lower the danger of cross-infection. Businesses are improving their production methods and utilizing premium raw materials to produce long-lasting products.Inquire more about this report before purchase:Key Findings of Global Reusable Resuscitators MarketThe global market was led by the without pop-off valves product type segment in 2021 owing to the emerging reusable resuscitators market trends of using these valves in several applications. These latex-free resuscitators aid in preventing allergic reactions. These benefits drive the demand for reusable resuscitators without pop-off valves.The adult age group category held a significant market share in 2021. Adults are particularly vulnerable to lung infections, such as asthma. Adult reusable resuscitators are gaining traction owing to their pressing need in the healthcare sector.Reusable Resuscitators Market: Regional AssessmentNorth America is anticipated to have the highest global market share from 2022 to 2031. The high occurrence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the region contributed to the growth of the regional market in 2021.Asia Pacific held the second-largest market share in 2021. The market in the region is estimated to expand quickly between 2022 and 2031. Growth in the region is ascribed to rise in asphyxia awareness and a growth in government assistance for the management and treatment of respiratory disorders.Market SegmentationProductWithout Pop-off ValveWith Pop-off ValveAge GroupAdultPediatricEnd-userHospitalsClinicsOthersCompanies ProfiledAllied Healthcare Products, Inc.Ambu A/SBesmed Health Business Corp.BLS Systems LimitedEMSRUNHUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbHICU Medical, Inc.Kay & CompanyLaerdal MedicalShining World Health Care Co., Ltd.Vyaire Medical, Inc.WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KGZeal MedicalHave Any Query? Ask Our ExpertsSome of the key aspects that the study analyzes and sheds light are:Which regions are witnessing rise in investments in the supply chain networks?Which countries seems to have benefitted from recent import and export policies?Which regions have witnessed decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals?Which are some the key geographies that are likely to emerge as lucrative markets?Which regions are expected to lose shares due to pricing pressures?Which regions leading players are expected to expand their footprints in the near future?What are some the sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Reusable Resuscitators market?What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?Browse More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research-Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests MarketGrowing focus on women's healthcare is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies, is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming yearsFacial Prosthetics MarketBoost in demand for technology-driven solutions, economic growth, and surge in disposable income are driving the global facial prosthetics market.

