Acelrx To Host Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call And Webcast On November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX ), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, then host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time to discuss the results and provide an update on the Company's business.



The webcast can be accessed here or by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at and clicking on the webcast link within Investors/News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the event.

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-866-361-2335 for domestic callers, 1-855-669-9657

for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4204 (toll applies) for international callers. The conference ID is 10182244.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's lead product candidate, NiyadTM is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the FDA. AcelRx is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: FedsyraTM, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit .

