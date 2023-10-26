Borden Cottage Transitions To Independent Ownership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borden Cottage , a luxury residential drug, alcohol, and co-occurring behavioral health treatment program located in Camden, Maine, has transitioned to an independent ownership and operational structure, effective October 1.

Since its establishment in 2015, Borden Cottage has been transforming lives on the stunning Fox Hill estate, providing treatment for addiction and co-occurring conditions. Under the clinical oversight of Harvard Medical School-affiliated McLean Hospital, Borden Cottage established a strong foundation and reputation as a leader in the industry.

Under its new leadership, Borden Cottage will continue to offer excellence in care and a comprehensive range of evidence-based therapies, providing a strong foundation for lasting recovery. The entire team, composed of seasoned Borden Cottage staff, is committed to elevating the program's world-class treatment services. Tom Rodman, CEO of the company that owns the property, now serves as Borden Cottage's CEO, supported by COO and Head of Admissions Allison Avery; Chief Administrative Officer and SVP of Clinical Services Merrilee Larsen, LCPC, CCS; and Director of Business Development and Clinical Outreach Chris Feeley, along with 30+ clinical staff and operational team members.

"We remain eternally grateful for our McLean Hospital heritage, and we're excited to enhance Borden Cottage's individualized concierge care even further," said Rodman. "We will continue to deliver evidence-based treatment in a safe, welcoming environment that focuses on the whole person, while surrounding them with support and wellness, including fitness, art, and more. And as an independently owned program, we now have the agility to promptly enhance our service offerings, add new insurance options, and otherwise build upon our strong foundation, all while maintaining the very highest standard of care."

To inquire about services, or to refer a friend, family member, or patient to the program, please contact the Borden Cottage admissions team at (207) 230-8210.

About Borden Cottage: Borden Cottage, located in Camden, Maine, is a 12-bed residential drug, alcohol, and co-occurring mental health treatment program, originally founded in 2015 under the name McLean Borden Cottage. In a pristine setting, residents each work through a custom program built around their individual diagnosis and composed of individual and group therapies, and leave with the tools to navigate life on their own terms, free from addictive substances and other harmful behavioral patterns. Learn more at bordencottage

or by calling (207) 230-8210.

SOURCE Borden Cottage