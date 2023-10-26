Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the“Company” or“IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the“Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 third quarter results include the following:

Third quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share compared to a third quarter 2022 net loss of $7.5 million, or $(3.45) per diluted share. Year-to-date net income of $8.3 million or $3.69 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.6 million or $(1.18) per diluted share in the prior year.

Net interest income of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2022. For the year, net interest income was $16.8 million compared to $16.0 million for the same nine-month period in 2022.

Return on average assets of 1.97% and 2.36% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023, compared to -6.97% and -0.79% for the same periods in 2022. Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 12.38% and 15.26% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023, compared to -43.36% and -4.86% for the same periods in 2022. The third quarter of 2023 showed positive results from a continued effort to improve efficiency as the Company continues to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. The efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2023 was 69.6% compared to 189.7% for the same period in 2022. It should be noted that the 2022 third quarter was materially impacted by a $10.0 million litigation expense, which was disclosed in detail in the Company's second quarter 2022 earnings release. Excluding the $10.0 million litigation expense in 2022, third quarter 2023 noninterest expenses were still an improvement of $3.5 million period over period. Total noninterest expense was down $16.9 million or 41% from 2022 to 2023 resulting in an efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 106.4% for the same period in 2022. Excluding the 2022 litigation expense, noninterest expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 would have been $30.9 million and the efficiency ratio would have been 80.4% for an improvement in 2023 of $6.9 million or 22%. In reflecting on the third quarter of the year, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated:“We are excited by our strong earnings in the third quarter which are primarily attributable to the continually improving efficiency of our operations and the consistent performance of strategic growth initiatives. Quarter to quarter, our efficiency ratio continues to improve as recurring expenses decrease and recurring non-interest income remains steady. The approximately 2% return on average assets and the consistency of these trends is even more encouraging within the context of this year's turbulent economic environment, particularly for government-guaranteed financing as interest rates fluctuate. Our ability to steadfastly improve earnings performance in light of external challenges reinforces confidence in this year's strategic plan to right-size the company. With the end of the year approaching, we remain focused on maintaining a sustainable trajectory for continued growth while increasing shareholder value in the new year and beyond.” BALANCE SHEET

On September 30, 2023, the Company's total assets were $499.2 million, net loans held for investment were $340.7 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $37.9 million, total deposits were $392.4 million and total shareholders' equity attributable to IFHI was $96.4 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $51.3 million or 11%, net loans held for investment increased $46.7 million or 16%, HFS loans increased $3.6 million or 10%, total deposits increased $79.2 million or 25%, and total shareholders' equity attributable to IFHI increased $8.9 million or 10%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $218,000 or 1% since the prior year-end. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $21.4 million or 23% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company's decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted. The increase in total shareholders' equity since December 31, 2022, was primarily associated with earnings. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio has decreased by $674,000 since year end as a result of changing rate expectations with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing at $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 and $3.0 million at September 30, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost. CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH

At September 30, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50 % 7.00 % 13.29 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00 % 8.50 % 13.29 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00 % 10.50 % 14.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00 % 4.00 % 11.98 %

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company's book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $41.98 at September 30, 2023. The Company's tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $33.99 at September 30, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

Total deposits increased by $79.2 million since December 31, 2022 and by $67.3 million over the past twelve months. The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 limit. As of September 30, 2023, the average deposit account size was $100,000, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $41.8 million or roughly 11% of total deposits.

The Bank's primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unpledged available for sale investment securities, which totaled $49.9 million as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of September 30, 2023, the FHLB credit facility had an available borrowing capacity of $53.6 million with no outstanding balance. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $51,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 292% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of September 30, 2023.

Additionally, the Bank's business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process which occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank's current funding needs. At September 30, 2023, the Bank had $37.9 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 2.87% at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2023 increased $9.3 million or 205% as compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to one relationship for $7.4 million secured by a property with a value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors, and the Bank has not reserved against the loan given the estimated value of the collateral securing the loan. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

During the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $50,000 and $320,000, respectively. The Company recorded $43,000 in net recoveries during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $29,000 in net recoveries for the same period in 2022. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 Nonaccrual loans $ 13,887 $ 5,586 $ 4,485 $ 4,552 $ 4,612 Foreclosed assets 101 315 315 101 - 90 days past due and still accruing 320 476 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 14,308 $ 6,377 $ 4,800 $ 4,653 $ 4,612 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (43 ) $ 86 $ 376 $ (149 ) $ (29 ) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average portfolio loans -0.05 % 0.11 % 0.49 % -0.20 % -0.04 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 2.87 % 1.32 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 4.17 % 1.90 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 1.60 % Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.77 % 1.87 % 1.88 % 2.23 % 2.27 % (1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreased $57,000 or 1% in comparison to the third quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of an increase in cost of funds outpacing the positive impact of growth in average loans outstanding between the two periods. Loan yields increased from 7.55% in the third quarter of 2022 to 8.36% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 225 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.66% in the third quarter of 2022 to 2.86% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin declined from 6.62% during the three months ended September 30, 2022, to 5.32% for the same period in 2023; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $57.1 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, net interest income increased from $16.0 million in 2022 to $16.8 million in 2023. The increase of $764,000 or 5% was due to an increase in average loan volume slightly offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $308.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $358.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin during those same periods decreased from 5.81% in 2022 to 5.54% in 2023.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Average balances: Loans $ 373,847 $ 357,272 $ 345,651 $ 331,508 $ 312,475 $ 358,923 $ 308,697 Available-for-sale securities 18,609 18,208 17,691 17,446 19,096 18,169 20,688 Other interest-bearing balances 26,670 29,445 28,998 20,367 30,378 28,371 40,022 Total interest-earning assets 419,126 404,925 392,340 369,321 361,949 405,463 369,407 Total assets 484,190 472,169 460,412 436,695 428,983 472,257 435,039 Noninterest-bearing deposits 80,390 78,676 98,555 113,851 94,013 85,874 92,534 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 300,109 288,972 251,281 212,069 233,464 280,120 237,640 Borrowings 761 4,505 10,222 8,913 2,174 5,163 5,702 Total interest-bearing liabilities 300,870 293,477 261,503 220,982 235,638 285,283 243,342 Common shareholders' equity 95,362 91,281 88,574 84,831 88,043 91,739 89,735 Tangible common equity (1) 76,907 72,661 69,788 65,879 68,924 73,119 70,433 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 7,877 $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943 $ 22,385 $ 17,057 Available-for-sale securities 146 133 120 64 105 399 298 Interest-bearing balances and other 345 392 319 257 169 1,056 300 Total interest income 8,368 8,036 7,436 6,743 6,217 23,840 17,655 Deposits 2,743 2,445 1,696 735 532 6,884 1,577 Borrowings 10 56 85 93 13 151 37 Total interest expense 2,753 2,501 1,781 828 545 7,035 1,614 Net interest income $ 5,615 $ 5,535 $ 5,655 $ 5,915 $ 5,672 $ 16,805 $ 16,041 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Average yields and costs: Loans 8.36 % 8.43 % 8.21 % 7.69 % 7.55 % 8.34 % 7.39 % Available-for-sale securities 3.14 % 2.92 % 2.71 % 1.47 % 2.20 % 2.93 % 1.92 % Interest-bearing balances and other 5.13 % 5.34 % 4.46 % 5.01 % 2.21 % 4.98 % 1.00 % Total interest-earning assets 7.92 % 7.96 % 7.69 % 7.24 % 6.81 % 7.86 % 6.39 % Interest-bearing deposits 3.63 % 3.39 % 2.74 % 1.38 % 0.90 % 3.29 % 0.89 % Borrowings 5.21 % 4.99 % 3.37 % 4.14 % 2.37 % 3.91 % 0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.63 % 3.42 % 2.76 % 1.49 % 0.92 % 3.30 % 0.89 % Cost of funds 2.86 % 2.70 % 2.01 % 0.98 % 0.66 % 2.53 % 0.64 % Net interest margin 5.32 % 5.48 % 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.54 % 5.81 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $5.1 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a lack of mortgage revenues in 2023 as the Company discontinued its mortgage operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in the income of Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company.

Specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:



Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.8 million, an increase of $616,000 or 28% as compared to the $2.2 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.

Mortgage revenue totaled $477,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company had phased out its mortgage operations by the fourth quarter of 2022. Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $260,000 or 12% in comparison to the $2.2 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.



On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income has decreased $3.0 million or 13%. The decrease is primarily the result of the difference in each period's mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company's equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year's first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.4 million, a decrease of $13.6 million or 65%, from $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $10.0 million or 94% in other operating expenses as a result of the $10.0 million litigation expense recorded in the third quarter of 2022. In addition to that decrease, every other noninterest expense category except professional services was down between the third quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2023 as the Company continues its efforts to decrease its overhead expenses in light of the changing economic environment. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $2.5 million or 36% going from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 down to $4.4 million for the same period in 2023. Compensation expense has decreased in four consecutive quarters.

Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $305,000 or 31% from $969,000 in the third quarter of 2022 to $664,000 for the same period in 2023.

The result of the decreases in all expense categories was a significant improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased from 189.7% during the third quarter of 2022 to 69.6% for the same period in 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest expenses decreased from $40.9 million for the first nine months of 2022 to $24.1 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $16.9 million or 41%. Other operating expenses was the biggest driver in the overall decrease, which declined by $10.6 million period-over-period again reflecting impact of the $10.0 million litigation expense. Compensation expense was the second largest reason for the decrease in total noninterest expenses, declining to $15.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 from $20.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $4.8 million or 24%.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust's primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Ending Balance (In thousands, unaudited) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 5,019 $ 3,582 $ 6,986 $ 7,553 $ 6,272 Interest-bearing deposits 28,746 39,258 21,224 26,430 25,011 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,765 42,840 28,210 33,983 31,283 Interest-bearing time deposits - 750 999 999 1,249 Available-for-sale securities 17,827 18,977 17,504 17,712 17,460 Marketable equity securities 19,980 19,980 19,980 17,982 17,982 Loans held for sale 37,857 33,232 39,088 34,302 28,399 Loans held for investment 346,842 325,673 319,465 300,764 295,416 Allowance for credit losses (6,128 ) (6,086 ) (6,011 ) (6,709 ) (6,710 ) Loans held for investment, net 340,714 319,587 313,454 294,055 288,706 Premises and equipment, net 3,910 3,960 4,041 4,098 4,264 Foreclosed assets 101 315 315 101 - Loan servicing assets 3,813 3,717 3,604 3,715 3,979 Bank-owned life insurance 4,663 5,087 5,053 5,357 5,330 Accrued interest receivable 3,664 3,280 3,090 2,997 2,485 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 5,184 5,350 5,517 5,682 5,848 Other assets 14,570 11,872 13,243 13,719 17,293 Total assets $ 499,209 $ 482,108 $ 467,259 $ 447,863 $ 437,439 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 84,901 $ 82,272 $ 76,554 $ 106,255 $ 106,272 Interest-bearing 307,467 296,805 279,735 206,872 218,835 Total deposits 392,368 379,077 356,289 313,127 325,107 Borrowings - - 10,000 30,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable 1,042 1,014 806 379 370 Other liabilities 9,409 7,655 10,101 17,600 23,557 Total liabilities 402,819 387,746 377,196 361,106 354,034 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,275 2,231 2,231 2,239 2,239 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 25,503 25,253 25,137 24,916 24,674 Retained earnings 71,565 69,165 65,570 62,611 60,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,975 ) (2,309 ) (2,198 ) (2,301 ) (2,866 ) Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 96,390 94,362 90,762 87,487 84,317 Noncontrolling interest - - (699 ) (730 ) (912 ) Total shareholders' equity 96,390 94,362 90,063 86,757 83,405 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 499,209 $ 482,108 $ 467,259 $ 447,863 $ 437,439

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Interest income Loans $ 7,877 $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943 $ 22,385 $ 17,057 Available-for-sale securities and other 491 525 439 321 274 1,455 598 Total interest income 8,368 8,036 7,436 6,743 6,217 23,840 17,655 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,743 2,445 1,696 735 532 6,884 1,577 Interest on borrowings 10 56 85 93 13 151 37 Total interest expense 2,753 2,501 1,781 828 545 7,035 1,614 Net interest income 5,615 5,535 5,655 5,915 5,672 16,805 16,041 Provision for credit losses 50 130 565 (150 ) 320 745 960 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 2,779 2,660 2,439 2,849 2,163 7,878 6,743 Mortgage - - - 99 477 - 1,716 Government guaranteed lending 1,953 3,576 904 2,095 2,213 6,433 6,104 SBA documentation preparation fees - - - 2 78 - 350 Service charges on deposits 41 52 133 240 182 226 404 Bank-owned life insurance 128 34 555 26 27 717 85 Change in fair value of marketable equity securities - - 1,998 - - 1,998 5,994 Other noninterest income 152 1,434 566 549 222 2,152 1,027 Total noninterest income 5,053 7,756 6,595 5,860 5,362 19,404 22,423 Noninterest expense Compensation 4,403 5,379 5,581 6,168 6,880 15,363 20,212 Occupancy and equipment 314 318 344 303 402 976 1,000 Loan and special asset expenses 664 346 293 57 969 1,303 2,098 Professional services 433 446 448 676 207 1,327 1,249 Data processing 233 247 265 272 263 745 783 Software 446 469 469 467 460 1,384 1,311 Communications 65 68 78 83 86 211 266 Advertising 108 174 248 211 252 530 787 Amortization of intangibles 166 166 166 169 170 498 510 Merger related expenses - 61 116 192 561 177 561 Other operating expenses 591 486 489 1,236 10,683 1,566 12,160 Total noninterest expense 7,423 8,160 8,497 9,834 20,933 24,080 40,937 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,195 5,001 3,188 2,091 (10,219 ) 11,384 (3,433 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 795 1,416 778 (454 ) (2,646 ) 2,989 (751 ) Net income (loss) 2,400 3,585 2,410 2,545 (7,573 ) 8,395 (2,682 ) Noncontrolling interest - (10 ) 58 182 (40 ) 48 (120 ) Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,400 $ 3,595 $ 2,352 $ 2,363 $ (7,533 ) $ 8,347 $ (2,562 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.62 $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ (3.45 ) $ 3.76 $ (1.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.60 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ (3.45 ) $ 3.69 $ (1.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,224 2,220 2,211 2,194 2,185 2,219 2,273 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,265 2,252 2,265 2,267 2,185 2,260 2,273

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.62 $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ (3.45 ) $ 3.76 $ (1.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 1.06 1.60 1.04 1.04 (3.45 ) 3.69 (1.18 ) Book value per common share 41.98 41.90 40.28 38.69 37.29 41.98 37.29 Tangible book value per common share (2) 33.99 33.68 31.99 30.36 28.88 33.99 28.88 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 1.97 % 3.05 % 2.07 % 2.15 % -6.97 % 2.36 % -0.79 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.98 % 15.80 % 10.77 % 11.05 % -33.95 % 12.16 % -3.82 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 12.38 % 19.84 % 13.67 % 14.23 % -43.36 % 15.26 % -4.86 % Net interest margin 5.32 % 5.48 % 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.54 % 5.81 % Efficiency ratio (1) 69.6 % 61.4 % 69.4 % 83.5 % 189.7 % 66.5 % 106.4 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2023, were as follows:

% of Commercial (Dollars in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 76.6 25 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 64.0 21 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 15.6 5 % Support activities for oil and gas 11.4 4 % Other activities related to real estate 11.2 4 % Postharvest Crop Activities 8.6 3 % Lessors of other real estate property 7.6 3 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 6.7 2 % Colleges, universities and professional schools 6.5 2 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 6.2 2 % $ 214.4 71 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 (Dollars in thousands except book value per share) Tangible book value per common share Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 96,390 $ 94,362 $ 90,762 $ 87,487 $ 84,317 Less: Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Other intangible assets, net 5,184 5,350 5,517 5,682 5,848 Total tangible common equity $ 78,045 $ 75,851 $ 72,084 $ 68,644 $ 65,308 Ending common shares outstanding 2,296 2,252 2,253 2,261 2,261 Tangible book value per common share $ 33.99 $ 33.68 $ 31.99 $ 30.36 $ 28.88 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Return on average tangible common equity Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 95,362 $ 91,281 $ 88,574 $ 84,831 $ 88,043 $ 91,739 $ 90,581 Less: Average goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Average other intangible assets, net 5,294 5,459 5,625 5,791 5,958 5,459 6,232 Average tangible common equity $ 76,907 $ 72,661 $ 69,788 $ 65,879 $ 68,924 $ 73,119 $ 71,188 Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,400 $ 3,595 $ 2,352 $ 2,363 $ (7,533 ) $ 8,347 $ (2,562 ) Return on average tangible common equity 12.38 % 19.84 % 13.67 % 14.23 % -43.36 % 15.26 % -4.81 %