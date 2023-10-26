Multiparametric In-Vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market Set To Reach USD 166.5 Million By 2031 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market
Rise in demand for effective and affordable techniques to assess the safety of drugs.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade. In 2021, the industry was valued at USD 44.5 million and is anticipated to expand rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. Driven by rising drug development and safety testing requirements, the market size is forecasted to reach over USD 166.5 million by 2031.
Multiparametric in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing allows researchers to evaluate potential cardiac side effects of new drug candidates earlier in the development process before clinical trials. This helps pharmaceutical companies avoid costly late-stage failures and brings safer medications to market faster. As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to invest heavily in developing novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, demand for advanced preclinical cardiotoxicity screening solutions is expected to rise substantially.
Market Drivers
Growing drug development activities: The increasing number of drugs in the clinical development pipeline is driving the need for advanced cardiotoxicity testing methods. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing novel drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases, which requires thorough cardiotoxicity screening at the preclinical stage.
Stringent regulatory guidelines: Regulatory agencies have implemented stringent guidelines for drug safety evaluation. The FDA and EMA require comprehensive cardiac safety pharmacology studies before approval of new drug candidates. This is increasing the demand for reliable in-vitro cardiotoxicity screening assays.
Market Challenges
High costs associated: Multiparametric cardiotoxicity assays using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs) are expensive due to the high costs involved in culturing and maintaining the cells. This poses a challenge for small pharmaceutical companies with limited budgets.
Lack of standardization: There is a lack of standardized protocols and guidelines for in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing. Different cell types and assay conditions are used across industry and academia, making it difficult to compare results. This challenges the reliability and reproducibility of cardiotoxicity screening.
Segmentation
Type of Assay
Calcium Transient Assay
Cardiac Marker Detection
hERG Assay
Multi-ion Channel Assay
Others
End-user
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Others
Companies Profiled
Creative Bioarray
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Hemogenix Inc.
Merck KGaA
Molecular Devices, LLC.
Miltenyi Biotec
FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Axol Bioscience Ltd.
emka TECHNOLOGIES
Eurofins Discovery
Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.
Evotec
