Multiparametric In-Vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market Set To Reach USD 166.5 Million By 2031 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market

Rise in demand for effective and affordable techniques to assess the safety of drugs.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade. In 2021, the industry was valued at USD 44.5 million and is anticipated to expand rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. Driven by rising drug development and safety testing requirements, the market size is forecasted to reach over USD 166.5 million by 2031.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Multiparametric in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing allows researchers to evaluate potential cardiac side effects of new drug candidates earlier in the development process before clinical trials. This helps pharmaceutical companies avoid costly late-stage failures and brings safer medications to market faster. As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to invest heavily in developing novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, demand for advanced preclinical cardiotoxicity screening solutions is expected to rise substantially.Market DriversGrowing drug development activities: The increasing number of drugs in the clinical development pipeline is driving the need for advanced cardiotoxicity testing methods. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing novel drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases, which requires thorough cardiotoxicity screening at the preclinical stage.Stringent regulatory guidelines: Regulatory agencies have implemented stringent guidelines for drug safety evaluation. The FDA and EMA require comprehensive cardiac safety pharmacology studies before approval of new drug candidates. This is increasing the demand for reliable in-vitro cardiotoxicity screening assays.Market ChallengesHigh costs associated: Multiparametric cardiotoxicity assays using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs) are expensive due to the high costs involved in culturing and maintaining the cells. This poses a challenge for small pharmaceutical companies with limited budgets.Lack of standardization: There is a lack of standardized protocols and guidelines for in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing. Different cell types and assay conditions are used across industry and academia, making it difficult to compare results. This challenges the reliability and reproducibility of cardiotoxicity screening.Inquire more about this report before purchase:SegmentationType of AssayCalcium Transient AssayCardiac Marker DetectionhERG AssayMulti-ion Channel AssayOthersEnd-userContract Research Organizations (CROs)Pharmaceutical and Biotech CompaniesOthersCompanies ProfiledCreative BioarrayAgilent Technologies, Inc.Hemogenix Inc.Merck KGaAMolecular Devices, LLC.Miltenyi BiotecFUJIFILM Cellular DynamicsEnzo Life Sciences, Inc.Axol Bioscience Ltd.emka TECHNOLOGIESEurofins DiscoveryStemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.EvotecHave Any Query? Ask Our ExpertsHighlights of Report Include:Overview of global Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing marketA detailed key player's analysis across regionsAnalyses of global market trends, with historical data, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2031.Insights into regulatory and environmental developmentsInformation on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing marketMajor Company profilesWhy purchase this report:Essential evidential and historic data deriving the comparison of market scenario is offered.Efficient analysis applied with the help of analytical tools ensuring precise data is provided for business experts.Market dynamics and futuristic outlook offers the statistical growth rate along with market estimations.Current market trends determining the constant change in customer behavior is provided.A good balance of theoretical and statistical data encompassing the entire keyword market essentials.Browse More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research-Cold Plasma MarketIncrease in adoption of atmospheric cold plasma in various applications due to an array of distinguishing properties can be ascribed to leading cold plasma market share of the segment in the past few years.Sensor-Based Smart Catheters MarketNorth America is anticipated to provide a significant share of sensor-based smart catheters market opportunities to regional and global manufacturers

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube