Informa Connect Announces 2024 Go-To-Market Strategy And Formation Of New Food Services Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Informa Connect of Informa PLC and Winsight LLC yesterday announced its 2024 go-to-market strategy and the formation of a new Food Services group. The newly formed group offers a full suite of digital media, marketing services, conferences/tradeshows, as well as industry specific research/insights. The Food Services vertical within Informa Connect will consist of industry-leading brands specializing in all aspects of restaurant, foodservice, convenience, catering and food retail.“Coming together in this way will help us to further establish our position as the market leader in the foodservices' industry” said Group President, Aharon Shamash, of Informa Connect North America.“With strong brands and an unmatched combined database of unique contacts, the reach and opportunities this group can provide is unmatched both domestically in the US and globally.”Following the acquisition of Winsight LLC by Informa PLC in May 2023, the combined mission of the businesses has been to better serve its customers within what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals. As a combined unit, the businesses can now offer unprecedented market coverage and subject matter expertise, and a 'House of Brands' target operating model that will enable its customers to effectively navigate the market and build their businesses through its comprehensive operation.As part of the review of products and services and determining the best go-to-market approach, Informa is uniting brands in the noncommercial foodservice and grocery/supermarket business. Effective in Q1 2024, Food Management and FoodService Director will combine into a unified brand under the FoodService Director label. Similarly, Winsight Grocery Business will merge under the Supermarket News umbrella.“Bringing together these leading brands, audiences and teams amplifies the commitment and power of the FoodService Director and Supermarket News brands” said Joseph Donnelly, who will head up these brands as President, Food Services Media & Conferences.“We are excited for what the future holds for these brands and this newly formed group. The exchange of ideas and best practices has started already and is only going to accelerate in 2024 and beyond for us to evolve our full suite of media, events and research for our audience and partners.”About InformaInforma is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at and .CONTACT

