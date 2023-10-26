Cannabigerol Market Set To Skyrocket With 22% CAGR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The cannabigerol market is currently valued at US$ 8.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$ 60.84 billion by 2033. This substantial expansion is expected to occur at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% over the course of the decade.

Cannabigerol, often referred to as CBG, is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its more famous cousins, THC and CBD, CBG is gaining increasing attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. The global cannabigerol market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the growing interest in the medical and wellness properties of CBG.

CBG is a non-psychoactive compound, making it a promising option for those seeking the benefits of cannabinoids without the mind-altering effects. It is considered the precursor to THC and CBD, as it is converted into these compounds as the cannabis plant matures. This unique position in the cannabinoid biosynthesis pathway makes CBG an interesting subject for research and product development.

Market Opportunity:

The cannabigerol market presents significant growth opportunities. Several factors contribute to this potential:

Medical Applications: CBG is being explored for its potential in treating a variety of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, and even neurodegenerative disorders. As research advances, the demand for CBG-based pharmaceuticals and therapies is expected to grow.

Wellness and Nutraceuticals: The rise of wellness and natural health products has opened up a space for CBG-infused products such as tinctures, edibles, and topicals. Consumers are seeking natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals, which bodes well for CBG-based wellness products.

Legalization: As cannabis regulations evolve globally, the acceptance and accessibility of CBG products are expected to increase, creating new markets for these products.

Product Innovation: Companies are continually innovating to develop new and more effective CBG products, such as water-soluble formulations, fast-acting delivery methods, and precise dosing mechanisms.

Market Challenges:

While the cannabigerol market has immense potential, it faces several challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles: Cannabis and its derivatives are subject to varying and often complex regulatory frameworks worldwide. The evolving legal landscape can create uncertainty for businesses in this industry.

Research Gaps: Despite its promising potential, CBG is not as well-studied as THC and CBD. This lack of comprehensive research can hinder market growth, as consumers and regulators seek evidence of its safety and efficacy.

Competition: The market for cannabinoids is highly competitive, with established players in the THC and CBD sectors expanding into CBG. New entrants must find innovative ways to differentiate themselves.

Consumer Education: Many consumers remain uninformed about the benefits and uses of CBG. Bridging this knowledge gap is crucial for market growth.

Key Players:



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE: ACB )

Cannoid, LLC

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED )

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

GenCanna

Global Cannabinoids

LaurelCrest

Zero Point Extraction Thomasnet

Competitive Landscape:

Many companies are involved in the development and marketing of cannabigerol products, which are sold under their own brand names. The cannabigerol market share is a crucial factor in product development, branding, marketing, and distribution to reach consumers. Brand owners often collaborate with manufacturers or operate their own extraction and manufacturing facilities.

Research institutions and organizations are actively studying the potential therapeutic applications, efficacy, and safety of cannabigerol. Their findings and discoveries contribute to the overall understanding of cannabigerol and influence product development and innovation in the market.

In May 2021, EXMceuticals Inc., a bio-sciences start-up focused on creating innovative cannabis formulations, partnered with worldwide cannabinoids to market hemp- and cannabinoid-based products. The partnership aimed to expand EXM's Portugal hub to import, investigate, improve, and sell cannabinoids and products derived from cannabis, thereby increasing their geographic reach and strengthening business ties.

Key Segments of Cannabigerol Industry Research



By Form :



CBG Distillate

CBG Isolate

By Grade :



Food Grade

Pharma Grade

By Application :



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

