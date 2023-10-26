Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.51 for the Quarter and $6.41 for the Nine Months of 2023 ERIE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Net income was $131.0 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $84.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $335.1 million, or $6.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $233.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022.

3Q 2023 Highlights







Operating income before taxes increased $42.0 million, or 39.4 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.



Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $97.4 million, or 17.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.5 million, or 10.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



Commissions increased $44.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, partially offset by a decrease in agent incentive compensation. Non-commission expense increased $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $0.9 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other costs increased $9.7 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and professional fees. Personnel costs were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards, partially offset by lower pension costs due to an increase in the discount rate compared to 2022. Increases in incentive plan costs were driven by improved direct written premiums and policies in force growth and a higher company stock price at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net investment income was $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net investment income included less than $0.1 million of limited partnership losses in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.









Nine Months 2023 Highlights







Operating income before taxes increased $98.4 million, or 33.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.



Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $256.3 million, or 16.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $3.5 million, or 8.1 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



Commissions increased $115.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, partially offset by a decrease in agent incentive compensation. Non-commission expense increased $45.7 million in first the nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $9.1 million primarily due to increased underwriting report, personnel, and postage costs. Information technology costs increased $15.7 million primarily due to increased professional fees, hardware and software costs, and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $20.3 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs. Personnel costs were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards, partially offset by lower pension costs due to an increase in the discount rate compared to 2022. Increases in incentive plan costs were driven by improved direct written premiums and policies in force growth and a higher company stock price at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net investment income was $30.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net investment income included $10.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $2.2 million in the first nine months 2022.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $9.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $23.8 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 27, 2023.

Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to

Erie Insurance Group

According to

A.M. Best Company,

Erie Insurance Group, based in

Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in

the United States

based on direct premiums written.

Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.

Rated A+ (Superior) by

A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the

District of Columbia.



News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.

Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.

Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:



dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:



general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and

ability to maintain our reputation;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:



the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



litigation and regulatory actions;



emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and inflation;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and

severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$



649,049

$



551,666

$

1,840,478

$

1,584,213 Management fee revenue - administrative services

16,151

14,657

46,976

43,446 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

187,118

168,653

544,411

492,655 Service agreement revenue

6,620

6,260

19,408

19,175

Total operating revenue

858,938

741,236

2,451,273

2,139,489

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

523,349

466,111

1,513,690

1,352,050 Cost of operations - administrative services

187,118

168,653

544,411

492,655

Total operating expenses

710,467

634,764

2,058,101

1,844,705 Operating income

148,471

106,472

393,172

294,784

















Investment income















Net investment income

14,642

5,834

30,360

24,606 Net realized and unrealized investment losses

(2,227)

(6,230)

(9,246)

(23,833) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(113)

(175)

(1,917)

(429) Total investment income (loss)

12,302

(571)

19,197

344

















Interest expense

-

115

-

2,009 Other income

3,001

562

9,643

1,372 Income before income taxes

163,774

106,348

422,012

294,491 Income tax expense

32,734

22,035

86,879

61,412 Net income

$



131,040

$



84,313

$



335,133

$



233,079

















Net income per share















Class

A common stock – basic

$







2.81

$







1.81

$







7.20

$







5.00 Class

A common stock – diluted

$







2.51

$







1.61

$







6.41

$







4.46 Class

B common stock – basic and diluted

$







422

$







272

$





1,079

$







751

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class

A common stock

46,189,037

46,189,025

46,188,962

46,188,878 Class

B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class

A common stock

52,299,369

52,296,411

52,298,655

52,297,685 Class

B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class

A common stock

$







1.19

$







1.11

$







3.57

$







3.33 Class

B common stock

$



178.50

$



166.50

$



535.50

$



499.50

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$



102,873

$



142,090 Available-for-sale securities

69,822

24,267 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

620,683

524,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

71,480

79,201 Accrued investment income

8,968

8,301 Total current assets

873,826

778,796









Available-for-sale securities, net

845,415

870,394 Equity securities

79,516

72,560 Fixed assets, net

434,975

413,874 Agent loans, net

59,544

60,537 Defined benefit pension plan

65,163

0 Other assets

36,110

43,295 Total assets

$

2,394,549

$

2,239,456









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$



357,614

$



300,028 Agent bonuses

50,252

95,166 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

165,797

165,915 Dividends payable

55,419

55,419 Contract liability

40,831

36,547 Deferred executive compensation

11,000

12,036 Total current liabilities

680,913

665,111









Defined benefit pension plans

27,744

51,224 Contract liability

19,653

17,895 Deferred executive compensation

18,547

13,724 Deferred income taxes, net

11,045

14,075 Other long-term liabilities

24,758

29,019 Total liabilities

782,660

791,048









Shareholders' equity

1,611,889

1,448,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,394,549

$

2,239,456

