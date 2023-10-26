Cahill Announces Election Of Seven New Partners & Four New Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Andrew E. Lee , Tristan E. Manley , Juliana Obregon , Javier Ortiz , Matthew E. Rosenthal , Sean R. Tierney and Miles Wiley have been elected to the partnership, effective January 1, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome these seven outstanding lawyers to our partnership," said Herbert S. Washer, Cahill's Executive Committee Co-Chair. "Each brings a unique and extraordinary skillset, combined with an enduring commitment to our clients, which will allow us to satisfy the steadily-increasing demand across our practice groups."

Andrew E. Lee focuses his practice on private credit, representing direct lending, mezzanine and alternative capital providers across the capital structure.

Juliana Obregon and Javier Ortiz represent financial institutions in asset-based lending and other loan transactions in a variety of contexts, including leveraged buyouts, other acquisition finance, as well as general working capital financings.

Tristan E. Manley, Matthew E. Rosenthal and

Sean R. Tierney focus their practice in leveraged finance, representing financial institutions in connection with bank financings and public and private capital markets transactions, often in connection with leveraged buyouts and other acquisitions.

Miles Wiley is a litigator and was a member of the Cahill team that secured a victory for Credit Suisse last year after an eight-day jury trial in the Southern District of New York involving allegations of price fixing in the $5 trillion-per-day foreign exchange currency market. Miles also represents other banks and global corporations in a range of litigation, including First Amendment matters. He frequently practices before a range of governmental and regulatory bodies.

Cahill is also pleased to announce that the firm has elected Alexa S. Kaminsky and Ivan Torres

as Counsel in the New York Office, and Tom Luck and Mohan Rao as Counsel in the London office, effective January 1, 2024.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

