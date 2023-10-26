Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Senior Leadership Appointments For Continued Expansion



Thomas J. Gallagher will assume the role of President Patrick M. Gallagher will assume the role of EVP, Chief Operating Officer

"These appointments will better position us for the next phase of growth as we continue to seize new opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Our entire senior leadership team has always been focused on how we capitalize on market opportunities, respond to changes in client expectations, identify merger opportunities and work more closely with our carrier partners. This same team of leaders remains deeply committed to and enthusiastic about Gallagher's promising future.

"I will continue to be focused on Gallagher's strategy and domestic and global expansion. In their future roles, Tom and Patrick will help me lead organic and M&A growth initiatives and drive operational improvement to deliver superior service across the enterprise, as we continue to develop tailored solutions for our clients and promote our bedrock culture.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to congratulate Tom and Patrick and thank them for their dedication, vision and execution. I am confident the entire leadership team will continue to work together to deliver outstanding value for all of our stakeholders, as they have for many years."



About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.