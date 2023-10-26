Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings



Q3 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.86

Total assets under management reach a record high of $715.2 billion

Money market assets reach a record $525.1 billion Board declares $0.28 per share dividend; authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.78 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $75.0 million for Q3 2023, compared to $69.5 million for Q3 2022. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2023 EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.02 for the same period in 2022, on YTD 2023 net income of $216.8 million, compared to $183.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $715.2 billion at Sept.

30, 2023,

up $90.8 billion or 15% from $624.4 billion at Sept.

30,

2022 and up $11.2 billion or 2% from $704.0 billion at June

30,

2023. Total average managed assets for Q3 2023 were $711.2 billion, up $79.4 billion or 13% from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022 and

up $5.9 billion or 1% from $705.3 billion for Q2 2023.

"Record assets under management at the end of the third quarter were again driven by money market asset increases, particularly investor demand for our prime money market offerings in the current interest rate environment, where general market volatility made the improved yields of our cash offerings an appealing haven for investors," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Net sales of fixed-income products were led by multi-sector fixed-income separate accounts and net sales of our flagship core-plus offering, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund. In equities, we saw demand for Federated Hermes' international equity products and our MDT strategies, which take a quantitative approach to stock selection with proprietary research and technology."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2023. During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 2,046,790 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for

$68.9 million. The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program, which is the firm's 16th, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in June 2022, has approximately 1.4 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $77.3 billion at Sept.

30, 2023,

up $2.6 billion or 4% from $74.7 billion at Sept.

30,

2022 and

down $5.7 billion or 7% from $83.0 billion at June

30,

2023.

Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $4.4 billion or 5% from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $2.4 billion or 3% from $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated

Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.3 billion at Sept.

30, 2023, up $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $20.2 billion at Sept.

30,

2022 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $21.6 billion at June

30,

2023.

Money market assets were a record $525.1 billion at Sept.

30, 2023, up $83.8 billion or 19% from $441.3 billion at Sept.

30,

2022 and up $16.1 billion or 3% from $509.0 billion at June

30,

2023. Money market fund assets were a record $384.9 billion at Sept.

30, 2023, up $75.0 billion or 24% from $309.9 billion at Sept.

30,

2022 and up $20.9 billion or 6% from $364.0 billion at June

30,

2023.

Financial Summary

Q3 2023

vs. Q3 2022

Revenue increased $21.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $10.8 million,

including $7.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue related to

changes in the mix of average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (31% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset),

46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $16.9 million or 6% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $7.6 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $7.1 million primarily due to an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates and a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 compared to the

decrease in Q3 2023.

Q3 2023

vs. Q2 2023

Revenue decreased $30.6 million or 7% primarily due to a decrease in

carried interest and performance fees of $24.5 million, including

$15.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. Revenue from money market assets decreased by $9.0 million, offset by an $8.2 million decrease in related distribution expense due to changes in asset levels, asset mix and product structures.

These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to one additional day in Q3 2023.

Operating expenses decreased $33.6 million or 10% primarily due to decreased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $15.9 million and the decrease in distribution expense from money market assets mentioned above.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2023 compared to Q2 2023.

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022

Revenue increased $146.2 million or 14% primarily due to the

elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $49.0 million, including $31.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

For the first nine months of 2023, Federated Hermes derived

53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and

1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $134.2 million or 17% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense mainly due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $32.8 million, and an increase in professional service fees.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $51.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022 and an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and nine months ended Sept.

30, 2023, and no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers for the three months ended Sept.

30,

2022. During the nine months ended Sept.

30,

2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in Distribution expense of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept.

30,

2022.

