Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings


10/26/2023 4:34:05 PM

  • Q3 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.86
  • Total assets under management reach a record high of $715.2 billion
  • Money market assets reach a record $525.1 billion
  • Board declares $0.28 per share dividend; authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.78 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $75.0 million for Q3 2023, compared to $69.5 million for Q3 2022. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2023 EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.02 for the same period in 2022, on YTD 2023 net income of $216.8 million, compared to $183.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $715.2 billion at Sept.
30, 2023,
up $90.8 billion or 15% from $624.4 billion at Sept.
30,
2022 and up $11.2 billion or 2% from $704.0 billion at June
30,
2023. Total average managed assets for Q3 2023 were $711.2 billion, up $79.4 billion or 13% from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022 and
up $5.9 billion or 1% from $705.3 billion for Q2 2023.

"Record assets under management at the end of the third quarter were again driven by money market asset increases, particularly investor demand for our prime money market offerings in the current interest rate environment, where general market volatility made the improved yields of our cash offerings an appealing haven for investors," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Net sales of fixed-income products were led by multi-sector fixed-income separate accounts and net sales of our flagship core-plus offering, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund. In equities, we saw demand for Federated Hermes' international equity products and our MDT strategies, which take a quantitative approach to stock selection with proprietary research and technology."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2023. During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 2,046,790 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for
$68.9 million. The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program, which is the firm's 16th, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in June 2022, has approximately 1.4 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $77.3 billion at Sept.
30, 2023,
up $2.6 billion or 4% from $74.7 billion at Sept.
30,
2022 and
down $5.7 billion or 7% from $83.0 billion at June
30,
2023.
Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $4.4 billion or 5% from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $2.4 billion or 3% from $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated
Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.3 billion at Sept.
30, 2023, up $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $20.2 billion at Sept.
30,
2022 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $21.6 billion at June
30,
2023.

Money market assets were a record $525.1 billion at Sept.
30, 2023, up $83.8 billion or 19% from $441.3 billion at Sept.
30,
2022 and up $16.1 billion or 3% from $509.0 billion at June
30,
2023. Money market fund assets were a record $384.9 billion at Sept.
30, 2023, up $75.0 billion or 24% from $309.9 billion at Sept.
30,
2022 and up $20.9 billion or 6% from $364.0 billion at June
30,
2023.

Financial Summary

Q3 2023
vs. Q3 2022

Revenue increased $21.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $10.8 million,
including $7.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue related to
changes in the mix of average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (31% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset),
46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $16.9 million or 6% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $7.6 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $7.1 million primarily due to an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates and a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 compared to the
decrease in Q3 2023.

Q3 2023
vs. Q2 2023

Revenue decreased $30.6 million or 7% primarily due to a decrease in
carried interest and performance fees of $24.5 million, including
$15.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. Revenue from money market assets decreased by $9.0 million, offset by an $8.2 million decrease in related distribution expense due to changes in asset levels, asset mix and product structures.
These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to one additional day in Q3 2023.

Operating expenses decreased $33.6 million or 10% primarily due to decreased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $15.9 million and the decrease in distribution expense from money market assets mentioned above.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2023 compared to Q2 2023.

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022

Revenue increased $146.2 million or 14% primarily due to the
elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $49.0 million, including $31.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

For the first nine months of 2023, Federated Hermes derived
53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and
1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $134.2 million or 17% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense mainly due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $32.8 million, and an increase in professional service fees.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $51.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022 and an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and nine months ended Sept.
30, 2023, and no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers for the three months ended Sept.
30,
2022. During the nine months ended Sept.
30,
2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in Distribution expense of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept.
30,
2022.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 27, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the
9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 27, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 49196. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes/us
for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $715.2 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top
11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 8th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes/us .

1) As of Sept. 30, 2023.
2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2023. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2023.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions.
Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended

% Change
Q3 2022 to
Q3 2023


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2023 to
Q3 2023


Sept.
30, 2023

Sept.
30,
2022


June
30,
2023

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$

276,771

$

263,644

5
%

$


310,337

(11)
%

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

88,023

75,021

17

85,199

3

Other service fees, net

37,862

42,478

(11)

37,696

0

Total Revenue

402,656

381,143

6

433,232

(7)







Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

139,123

126,668

10

159,883

(13)

Distribution

89,838

91,032

(1)

97,086

(7)

Systems and communications

21,213

19,294

10

22,074

(4)

Professional service fees

17,561

14,203

24

19,099

(8)

Office and occupancy

10,632

10,622

0

11,404

(7)

Advertising and promotional

3,857

6,496

(41)

5,109

(25)

Travel and related

4,034

3,421

18

3,835

5

Intangible asset related

3,451

2,894

19

3,418

1

Other

11,523

9,733

18

12,935

(11)

Total Operating Expenses

301,232

284,363

6

334,843

(10)

Operating Income

101,424

96,780

5

98,389

3







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

2,722

(4,226)

164

5,289

(49)

Debt expense

(3,133)

(3,302)

(5)

(3,118)

0

Other, net

(8)

(38)

79

(15)

47

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(419)

(7,566)

94

2,156

(119)

Income before income taxes

101,005

89,214

13

100,545

0

Income tax provision

26,739

21,640

24

27,543

(3)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

74,266

67,574

10

73,002

2

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(760)

(1,905)

60

827

(192)

Net Income

$


75,026

$


69,479

8
%

$



72,175

4
%







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$



0.86

$



0.78

10
%

$




0.81

6
%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

83,710

84,531

84,930

Diluted

83,710

84,536

84,939

Dividends Declared Per Share

$



0.28

$



0.27

$




0.28


1)

Unvested
share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.3 million, $3.6 million and $3.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept.
30, 2023, Sept.
30,
2022 and June
30,
2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(in thousands, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended


Sept.
30, 2023

Sept.
30,
2022

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$


851,089

$



754,681

13
%

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

252,402

218,710

15

Other service fees, net

114,586

98,524

16

Total Revenue

1,218,077

1,071,915

14




Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

435,884

388,719

12

Distribution

280,258

223,837

25

Systems and communications

63,259

57,234

11

Professional service fees

52,881

41,647

27

Office and occupancy

34,910

32,457

8

Advertising and promotional

13,308

13,965

(5)

Travel and related

11,101

8,543

30

Intangible asset related

10,194

9,319

9

Other

31,303

23,147

35

Total Operating Expenses

933,098

798,868

17

Operating Income

284,979

273,047

4




Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

18,322

(34,136)

154

Debt expense

(9,377)

(7,873)

19

Other, net

101

31

226

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

9,046

(41,978)

122

Income before income taxes

294,025

231,069

27

Income tax provision

75,291

58,140

29

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

218,734

172,929

26

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

1,932

(10,070)

119

Net Income

$


216,802

$



182,999

18
%




Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




Basic and diluted

$




2.44

$




2.02

21
%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic

84,499

86,109

Diluted

84,502

86,111

Dividends Declared Per Share

$




0.83

$




0.81


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $10.3 million and $9.1 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Sept.
30, 2023

Dec.
31, 2022

Assets




Cash and other investments

$



554,433

$



521,754


Other current assets

157,227

129,277


Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,203,527

1,209,574


Other long-term assets

165,153

159,874


Total Assets

$


2,080,340

$


2,020,479



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity




Current liabilities

$



255,587

$



257,413


Long-term debt

347,777

347,581


Other long-term liabilities

306,307

307,972


Redeemable noncontrolling interests

70,631

61,821

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,573,370

1,411,055

Treasury stock

(473,332)

(365,363)


Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$


2,080,340

$


2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept.
30, 2023

June
30,
2023

Sept.
30,
2022


Sept.
30, 2023

Sept.
30,
2022

Equity







Beginning assets

$


82,992

$


83,629

$


80,988

$


81,523

$


96,716

Sales1

3,897

4,869

5,133

14,397

18,720

Redemptions1

(6,304)

(5,697)

(4,951)

(16,737)

(19,585)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,407)

(828)

182

(2,340)

(865)

Net exchanges

18

5

9

126

(145)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(532)

71

(1,187)

(353)

(2,840)

Market gains and (losses)3

(2,756)

115

(5,308)

(1,641)

(18,182)

Ending assets

$


77,315

$


82,992

$


74,684

$


77,315

$


74,684







Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$


87,425

$


87,461

$


86,253

$


86,743

$


97,550

Sales1

8,277

4,891

7,681

19,215

22,096

Redemptions1

(5,133)

(4,963)

(6,584)

(17,223)

(24,971)

Net sales (redemptions)1

3,144

(72)

1,097

1,992

(2,875)

Net exchanges

(25)

6

(17)

(120)

78

Impact of foreign exchange2

(96)

43

(231)

(15)

(560)

Market gains and (losses)3

(683)

(13)

(1,737)

1,165

(8,828)

Ending assets

$


89,765

$


87,425

$


85,365

$


89,765

$


85,365







Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets

$


21,602

$


21,174

$


21,785

$


20,802

$


22,920

Sales1

660

643

946

2,568

2,706

Redemptions1

(866)

(745)

(929)

(2,403)

(2,525)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(206)

(102)

17

165

181

Net exchanges

(3)

(4)

3

(6)

7

Impact of foreign exchange2

(762)

539

(1,638)

145

(3,830)

Market gains and (losses)3

(294)

(5)

15

(769)

904

Ending assets

$


20,337

$


21,602

$


20,182

$


20,337

$


20,182







Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$



2,922

$



2,973

$



3,135

$



2,989

$



3,780

Sales1

30

33

54

110

171

Redemptions1

(119)

(143)

(132)

(406)

(407)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(89)

(110)

(78)

(296)

(236)

Net exchanges

0

1

0

3

6

Market gains and (losses)3

(105)

58

(155)

32

(648)

Ending assets

$



2,728

$



2,922

$



2,902

$



2,728

$



2,902







Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$


194,941

$


195,237

$


192,161

$


192,057

$


220,966

Sales1

12,864

10,436

13,814

36,290

43,693

Redemptions1

(12,422)

(11,548)

(12,596)

(36,769)

(47,488)

Net sales (redemptions)1

442

(1,112)

1,218

(479)

(3,795)

Net exchanges

(10)

8

(5)

3

(54)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,390)

653

(3,056)

(223)

(7,230)

Market gains and (losses)3

(3,838)

155

(7,185)

(1,213)

(26,754)

Ending assets

$


190,145

$


194,941

$


183,133

$


190,145

$


183,133


1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


Sept.
30, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$
44,383

$
38,609

$
43,884

$
43,541

$
13,338

$
8,264

$

2,782

$

140

$ 104,387

$
90,554

Sales

1,733

2,164

3,110

5,167

541

119

29

1

5,413

7,451

Redemptions

(3,254)

(3,050)

(3,794)

(1,339)

(856)

(10)

(114)

(5)

(8,018)

(4,404)

Net sales (redemptions)

(1,521)

(886)

(684)

3,828

(315)

109

(85)

(4)

(2,605)

3,047

Net exchanges

3

15

0

(25)

(3)

0

0

0

0

(10)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(285)

(247)

(63)

(33)

(450)

(312)

0

0

(798)

(592)

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,779)

(977)

(568)

(115)

(161)

(133)

(98)

(7)

(2,606)

(1,232)

Ending assets

$
40,801

$
36,514

$
42,569

$
47,196

$
12,409

$
7,928

$

2,599

$

129

$
98,378

$
91,767












Nine Months Ended


Sept.
30, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$
43,342

$
38,181

$
43,180

$
43,563

$
13,050

$
7,752

$

2,851

$

138

$ 102,423

$
89,634

Sales

7,059

7,338

11,201

8,014

1,824

744

108

2

20,192

16,098

Redemptions

(9,798)

(6,939)

(12,082)

(5,141)

(2,154)

(249)

(391)

(15)

(24,425)

(12,344)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,739)

399

(881)

2,873

(330)

495

(283)

(13)

(4,233)

3,754

Net exchanges

85

41

(95)

(25)

17

(23)

3

0

10

(7)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(69)

(284)

(4)

(11)

96

49

0

0

23

(246)

Market gains and (losses)3

182

(1,823)

369

796

(424)

(345)

28

4

155

(1,368)

Ending assets

$
40,801

$
36,514

$
42,569

$
47,196

$
12,409

$
7,928

$

2,599

$

129

$
98,378

$
91,767


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept.
30, 2023

June
30,
2023

Sept.
30,
2022


Sept.
30, 2023

Sept.
30,
2022

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$


104,387

$


104,220

$


109,334

$


102,423

$


135,294

Sales

5,413

6,462

7,128

20,192

25,728

Redemptions

(8,018)

(7,916)

(10,056)

(24,425)

(36,153)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,605)

(1,454)

(2,928)

(4,233)

(10,425)

Net exchanges

0

(5)

(5)

10

(53)

Impact of foreign exchange1

(798)

487

(1,841)

23

(4,434)

Market gains and (losses)2

(2,606)

1,139

(3,567)

155

(19,389)

Ending assets

$


98,378

$


104,387

$


100,993

$


98,378

$


100,993







Total Separate Account Assets3







Beginning assets

$


90,554

$


91,017

$


82,827

$


89,634

$


85,672

Sales4

7,451

3,974

6,686

16,098

17,965

Redemptions4

(4,404)

(3,632)

(2,540)

(12,344)

(11,335)

Net sales (redemptions)4

3,047

342

4,146

3,754

6,630

Net exchanges

(10)

13

0

(7)

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange1

(592)

166

(1,215)

(246)

(2,796)

Market gains and (losses)2

(1,232)

(984)

(3,618)

(1,368)

(7,365)

Ending assets

$


91,767

$


90,554

$


82,140

$


91,767

$


82,140







Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$


194,941

$


195,237

$


192,161

$


192,057

$


220,966

Sales4

12,864

10,436

13,814

36,290

43,693

Redemptions4

(12,422)

(11,548)

(12,596)

(36,769)

(47,488)

Net sales (redemptions)4

442

(1,112)

1,218

(479)

(3,795)

Net exchanges

(10)

8

(5)

3

(54)

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,390)

653

(3,056)

(223)

(7,230)

Market gains and (losses)2

(3,838)

155

(7,185)

(1,213)

(26,754)

Ending assets

$


190,145

$


194,941

$


183,133

$


190,145

$


183,133


1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept.
30, 2023

June
30,
2023

March
31,
2023

Dec.
31,
2022

Sept.
30,
2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$



77,315

$



82,992

$



83,629

$



81,523

$



74,684

Fixed-income

89,765

87,425

87,461

86,743

85,365

Alternative / private markets

20,337

21,602

21,174

20,802

20,182

Multi-asset

2,728

2,922

2,973

2,989

2,902

Total long-term assets

190,145

194,941

195,237

192,057

183,133

Money market

525,085

509,017

505,800

476,844

441,294

Total Managed Assets

$


715,230

$


703,958

$


701,037

$


668,901

$


624,427






By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$



40,801

$



44,383

$



44,732

$



43,342

$



40,633

Fixed-income

42,569

43,884

43,616

43,180

44,896

Alternative / private markets

12,409

13,338

13,040

13,050

12,680

Multi-asset

2,599

2,782

2,832

2,851

2,784

Total long-term assets

98,378

104,387

104,220

102,423

100,993

Money market

384,896

364,014

357,346

335,937

309,859

Total Fund Assets

$


483,274

$


468,401

$


461,566

$


438,360

$


410,852

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$



36,514

$



38,609

$



38,897

$



38,181

$



34,051

Fixed-income

47,196

43,541

43,845

43,563

40,469

Alternative / private markets

7,928

8,264

8,134

7,752

7,502

Multi-asset

129

140

141

138

118

Total long-term assets

91,767

90,554

91,017

89,634

82,140

Money market

140,189

145,003

148,454

140,907

131,435

Total Separate Account Assets

$


231,956

$


235,557

$


239,471

$


230,541

$


213,575

Total Managed Assets

$


715,230

$


703,958

$


701,037

$


668,901

$


624,427

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept.
30, 2023

June
30,
2023

March
31,
2023

Dec.
31,
2022

Sept.
30,
2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$



82,203

$



83,025

$



84,155

$



79,544

$



81,809

Fixed-income

88,677

87,504

88,209

87,849

87,042

Alternative / private markets

21,413

21,411

20,938

20,926

21,193

Multi-asset

2,861

2,929

3,012

2,988

3,144

Total long-term assets

195,154

194,869

196,314

191,307

193,188

Money market

516,046

510,418

483,083

442,334

438,601

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$


711,200

$


705,287

$


679,397

$


633,641

$


631,789






By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$



43,687

$



44,218

$



45,055

$



43,131

$



45,135

Fixed-income

43,437

43,827

43,961

44,099

47,489

Alternative / private markets

13,184

13,181

13,062

13,140

13,432

Multi-asset

2,724

2,787

2,869

2,855

3,012

Total long-term assets

103,032

104,013

104,947

103,225

109,068

Money market

373,088

362,608

333,358

309,232

301,940

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$


476,120

$


466,621

$


438,305

$


412,457

$


411,008

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$



38,516

$



38,807

$



39,100

$



36,413

$



36,674

Fixed-income

45,240

43,677

44,248

43,750

39,553

Alternative / private markets

8,229

8,230

7,876

7,786

7,761

Multi-asset

137

142

143

133

132

Total long-term assets

92,122

90,856

91,367

88,082

84,120

Money market

142,958

147,810

149,725

133,102

136,661

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$


235,080

$


238,666

$


241,092

$


221,184

$


220,781

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$


711,200

$


705,287

$


679,397

$


633,641

$


631,789

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

Sept.
30, 2023


Sept.
30,
2022

By Asset Class





Equity

$






83,128

$






86,543

Fixed-income

88,130

90,419

Alternative / private markets

21,254

22,090

Multi-asset

2,934

3,368

Total long-term assets

195,446

202,420

Money market

503,182

429,878

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$





698,628

$





632,298





By Product Type





Funds:





Equity

$






44,320

$






48,353

Fixed-income

43,741

52,025

Alternative / private markets

13,143

14,158

Multi-asset

2,794

3,222

Total long-term assets

103,998

117,758

Money market

356,351

289,577

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$





460,349

$





407,335

Separate Accounts:





Equity

$






38,808

$






38,190

Fixed-income

44,389

38,394

Alternative / private markets

8,111

7,932

Multi-asset

140

146

Total long-term assets

91,448

84,662

Money market

146,831

140,301

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$





238,279

$





224,963

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$





698,628

$





632,298

