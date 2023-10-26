California Water Service Group Announces Election Of Jeffrey Kightlinger To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the election of Jeffrey Kightlinger, 63, to the Group's Board of Directors, effective Nov. 1, 2023.



Kightlinger has the distinction of having been the longest serving Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the largest municipal water supplier in the nation. In this capacity, he oversaw the agency's $1.8 billion budget along with water and power operations serving 19 million residents in Southern California. During his tenure, he negotiated strategic agreements on the Colorado River and the 50-year renewal of Hoover Dam hydroelectric power. He also took a leadership role in supporting a plan to build twin tunnels under the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to keep water flowing to Southern California while protecting endangered species.

A renowned expert in water law, particularly Colorado River law, Kightlinger now owns Acequia Consulting, LLC, which provides strategic advice on water and energy issues. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from Santa Clara University.

“I am so pleased to have a water expert of Jeff's caliber join our Board. During the course of his illustrious career, he has demonstrated a deep knowledge and understanding of the water industry, including climate change and water supply challenges and the politics associated with natural resources. I know he will be a real asset to the Board and the management team,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

