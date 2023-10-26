LXP Industrial Trust Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report And Announces 2023 GRESB® Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights LXP's environmental, social, governance and resilience (ESG+R) initiatives, progress and accomplishments in 2022. LXP continues to align its report with established reporting frameworks, including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented,“Our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the continual development and enhancement of LXP's ESG+R program, including the implementation of additional socially responsible operations and the creation of sustainable platforms. We are focused on continuing to engage with stakeholders and supporting their needs through analyzing and improving upon our data metrics, fostering connections in our local communities and adhering to governance best practices.”

LXP's Corporate Responsibility Report can be found on LXP's website at .

In addition to publishing its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, other ESG-related accomplishments LXP has achieved year-to-date in 2023 include:



Improved 2023 GRESB® Real Estate Assessment results when compared to 2022





Ranked third in the U.S. Industrial: Distribution/Warehouse, Listed Peer Group, increasing overall score five points to 74



Maintained first place ranking and an“A” in public disclosure among U.S. Industrial Peer Group and significantly increased public disclosure score nine points to 96

Executed over five million square feet of green leases in its consolidated portfolio

Achieved approximately 2.8 million square feet of green building certifications

Named 2023 Green Lease Leader with Gold recognition by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance

Became a member of ENERGY STAR Certification Nation, with five buildings earning ENERGY STAR certifications in 2022 – recognized as being among the most energy-efficient buildings in the nation

Exceeded the Kingsley Index's overall satisfaction rate in LXP's 2023 tenant satisfaction survey

Partnered with the Real Estate Exchange, a program focused on providing educational and career opportunities in commercial real estate for high achieving, diverse students

Installed RadGreen indoor air quality sensors at LXP corporate offices to monitor indoor air quality for its employees

Achieved inclusion in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Recognized as a 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York

Appointed Jamie Handwerker as Lead Independent Trustee



ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit

