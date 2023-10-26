Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Monday, November 6, 2023

Baird Global Industrial Conference

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available before the company presents and may be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the company's investor website at .