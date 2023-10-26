NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 AT $.07 PER SHARE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock, payable on December 19, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
