Prime Roots® Plant-Based Deli Meat Slices Into National Sandwich Day

Prime Roots , the leading innovator of freshly-sliced plant-based deli-style meats made from koji, will be celebrating national sandwich day, November 3 Coast to Coast offering their classic deli meat in mouthwatering sandwiches at iconic delis, grocers and sandwich shops in the Bay Area, Portland and New York City.

Prime Roots plant-based deli classics celebrates national sandwich day with the first freshly-sliceable meat-free option made with koji. Koji is found in soy sauce and miso and offers the same umami taste and texture as conventional deli meat with none of the bad stuff like nitrates, cholesterol, soy, wheat, top nine allergens, hormones or antibiotics.

The first 1000 people to sign up and redeem the National Sandwich Day offer on will be reimbursed for a free Prime Roots koji-meat sandwich up to $18.99 where its sandwiches are sold. A photo of the receipt, uploading it to SandwichDayPromo by December 15, 2023 will be required for reimbursement.

Prime Roots worked with award-winning chefs to develop the most popular deli products-including cracked pepper turkey, black forest ham, salami, and pepperoni to emulate the savory, meaty taste, and texture that consumers demand for meat substitutes. Crafted with the same epicurean processes of roasting, drying and curing, Prime Roots koji-meats are a near perfect meat replica. Plus, nutritionally, Prime Roots' products have protein, fiber, and do not contain nitrates, hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol, soy, top nine allergens, and are Non-GMO and gluten-free. Prime Roots also makes charcuterie pepperoni, bacon, pâté, and foie gras rounding out its line of deli classics.

"Every day is Sandwich Day at Prime Roots and now is the time to try plant-based deli cuts for an easy swap from conventional animal meat on your favorite sandwich, said

Kimberlie Le Co-founder and CEO of Prime Roots. "Consumers want tasty, clean and planet-friendly options and fresh, sliced to order is always best when it comes to making the most delicious sandwiches,"

Expanding rapidly in distribution, Prime Roots sandwiches can currently be ordered in California, Oregon, and New York City and visits store finder for specific locations

where all Prime Roots products are available.

About Prime Roots

Berkeley-based Prime Roots® is a plant-based meat company taking a fresh take on old world deli and charcuterie. The B-Corp is on a mission to satisfy meat cravings in a sustainable way with plant-based deli meat that is clean, nourishing, and a cut above the rest. The start-up innovated the first-of-its kind line of sliceable deli meats and charcuterie which includes nostalgic flavors like turkey, ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon, pâté, and foie gras. These products are made from koji and designed for use in deli counters and restaurants. Prime Roots recently was honored with a Nexty Editor's Choice award, the Food and Wine Magazine Game Changer's Award and Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. For more information, visit

