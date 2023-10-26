CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total revenue increased 11.3% to $2.5 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.0%

Operating margin was 16.0%, an increase from 15.1%

Restaurant level operating margin was 26.3% 1, an increase of 100 basis points

Diluted earnings per share was $11.32, a 23.0% increase from $9.20. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a $0.04 after-tax impact from expenses related to corporate restructuring, was $11.361, a 19.5% increase from $9.511. Opened 62 new restaurants with 54 locations including a Chipotlane

"Chipotle's value proposition including customized, delicious culinary served quickly with great hospitality, is stronger than ever which is translating to great results including sustained positive transaction growth. We remain focused on developing exceptional people, preparing delicious food and fast throughput which will further strengthen our brand and continue to position us for long term growth," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO, Chipotle.

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Total revenue in the third quarter was $2.5 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was driven by new restaurant openings, and a 5.0% increase in comparable restaurant sales attributable to higher transactions and, to a lesser extent, an increase in average check. Digital sales represented 36.6% of total food and beverage revenue.

We opened 62 new restaurants during the third quarter with 54 locations including a Chipotlane. These formats continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the third quarter were 29.7% of total revenue, a decrease of about 10 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022. The benefit from last year's menu price increases was mostly offset by inflation across several food costs, primarily beef and queso.

Restaurant level operating margin in the third quarter was 26.3% compared to 25.3% in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the benefit of sales leverage, partially offset by higher inflation across several food costs and, to a lesser extent, wage inflation.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $159.5 million on a GAAP basis, or $158.2 million on a non-GAAP basis, excluding $1.3 million of corporate restructuring costs related to the May 2023 optimization of our organizational structure. GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter also include $119.3 million of underlying general and administrative expenses, $34.3 million of non-cash stock compensation, $3.4 million of higher performance-based accruals and payroll taxes on equity vesting and exercises and $1.2 million of other costs, primarily related to our upcoming All Managers Conference scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter was 24.2% compared to 24.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in uncertain tax position reserves and higher income tax credits, mostly offset by a decrease in tax benefits from option exercises and equity vesting.

Net income for the third quarter was $313.2 million, or $11.32 per diluted share, compared to $257.1 million, or $9.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, excluding the $0.04 after-tax impact from expenses related to corporate restructuring, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.36.

third quarter, our Board of Directors approved the investment of up to an additional $300 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of our common stock, subject to market conditions. Including this repurchase authorization, $368.4

million was available as of September 30, 2023. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. We repurchased $226.3

million of stock at an average price per share of $1,913.98

during the third quarter.

More information will be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC by the end of October.

Outlook

For 2023, management is anticipating the following:



Fourth quarter and full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range

255 to 285 new restaurant openings (including 10 to 15 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes utility, construction, permit and inspection delays do not worsen

An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items

For 2024, management is anticipating the following: 285 to 315 new restaurant openings, which assumes utility, construction, permit and inspection delays do not worsen

Definitions

Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

Average restaurant sales refer to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue. Digital sales represent food and beverage revenue generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators. Digital sales include revenue deferrals associated with Chipotle Rewards.

Conference Call Details

will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results as well as provide a business update for the fourth quarter 2023.

conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-317-6003, or for international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6061, and use code: 3311473. The call will be webcast live from the company's website on the investor relations page at chipotle/events. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,300 restaurants as of September 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in the October 26, 2023, conference call are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements under "Outlook" about our anticipated fourth quarter and full year 2023 comparable restaurant sales growth, goals for number of new restaurant openings, and estimated underlying effective full year tax rate, as well as statements about expected restaurants with Chipotlanes and rate of expansion, future labor costs, future general and administrative and other costs, future estimated tax rates and future long-term prospects. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "may", "approximately", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information available to us as of the date of this release and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to: increasing wage inflation and the competitive labor market, including as a result of regulations such as California AB 1228, which impacts our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and has resulted in occasional staffing shortages; the impact of any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts; increasing supply costs (including beef, tortillas, queso, salsa, beans and rice); risks of food safety incidents and food-borne illnesses; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems and potential material failures or interruptions; privacy and cyber security risks, including risk of breaches, unauthorized access, theft, modification or destruction of guest or employee personal or confidential information stored on our network or the network of third party providers; the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry; the financial impact of increasing our average hourly wages; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees, employment practices, restaurant design and construction, and the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; our ability to achieve our planned growth, such as the costs and availability of suitable new restaurant sites, construction materials and contractors and the expected costs to accelerate our international expansion through franchise restaurants in the Middle East; increases in ingredient and other operating costs due to inflation, global conflicts, climate change, our Food with Integrity philosophy, tariffs or trade restrictions and supply shortages; the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in consumers' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food safety concerns or other negative publicity, decreased consumer spending (including as a result of higher inflation, mass layoffs, fear of possible recession and higher energy prices), or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; risks associated with our digital business, including risks arising from our reliance on third party delivery services; risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions and potentially class action litigation related to food safety incidents, cybersecurity incidents, employment or privacy laws, advertising claims or other matters; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at Chipotle.