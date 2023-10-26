CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct.
26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK ) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per share payable November 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023.
About Crown Holdings, Inc.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For
