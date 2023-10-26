STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Net sales for the first quarter ended October 1, 2023 were $135.4 million, compared to net sales of $120.4 million for the first quarter ended October 2, 2022. Net income was $4.2 million in the current year first quarter, compared to net income of $125,000 in the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year quarter were $1.05 and for the prior year first quarter were $0.03. Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 General Motors Company $ 40,505 $ 38,150 Stellantis 27,297 17,155 Ford Motor Company 26,909 24,616 Tier 1 Customers 18,122 17,309 Commercial and Other OEM Customers 14,197 14,826 Hyundai / Kia 8,376 8,304 TOTAL $ 135,406 $ 120,360

The higher revenues this quarter reflect $10.8 million of negotiated pricing relief, $8.0 million of which relates to one-time retroactive pricing for parts shipped in the prior fiscal year, while the remaining $2.8 million is attributable to ongoing increases in current part prices. In addition, the company benefited from increased sales to Ford Motor Company of new power end gate content for their new F-Series Super Duty Pickup. The same vehicle also drove increased sales of new door hardware sold through Tier 1 Customers. Higher sales to Stellantis reflects increased vehicle production of their minivan, while sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers declined year-over-year due to the ending of a door handle program with Honda.



Gross Profit margins improved to 13.8% compared with 10.4% in the prior year driven primarily by the pricing relief achieved, of which 4.7 percentage points was one-time retroactive pricing related. Major offsetting items to the positive margin effect of pricing in the quarter were an unfavorable U.S. dollar to Mexican Peso exchange rate combined with a mandatory 20% Mexican minimum wage increase in 2023 and higher freight costs.

Included in Other (Expense) Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

October 1, October 2, 2023 2022 Equity (Loss) Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ (265 ) $ 527 Net Foreign Currency Transaction Gain 226 132 Other (92 ) (425 ) $ (131 ) $ 234

Effective June 30, 2023, STRATTEC sold its one-third interest in VAST LLC in an agreement that bolstered our balance sheet with $18.5 million of cash, captured the remaining 20% ownership of STRATTEC Power Access Group not owned by STRATTEC and created greater flexibility for STRATTEC to enter new segments and markets in the future. The current year quarter equity loss of the joint venture was the result of additional professional fees incurred during the current period related to the VAST transaction.



Frank Krejci, President and CEO commented:“I am very proud of our entire team for the results in the quarter. The team was able to capture inflationary price increases in the form of one-time recoveries as well as enhanced margins for the future. Additionally, the higher sales beyond the pricing relief achieved in the quarter reflected our ability to increase the reach of our most successful products across the product line-ups of our customers. And in support of our effort to protect margins, we implemented a salaried staff reduction in our Mexican operations. Like everyone connected to the auto industry, we are concerned about the UAW strike. While the strike only modestly affected our sales in September, the situation has changed considerably in October as the strike escalated to include the manufacturing of high-volume pickup trucks and SUVs for our three major customers. We will continue to adjust our execution to whatever the outcome, however, our earnings will be negatively impacted until the strike ends, at which time we will work in earnest with our customers to try and recover lost sales and profitability. Fortunately, our exit of a long-standing joint venture arrangement at the end of our prior fiscal year has meaningfully strengthened our balance sheet while providing greater focus on our core business. Now with greater control over our business, we look forward to the future.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company's products to global customers as cooperating partners of the“VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC's history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“planned,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and“would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company's operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the continuing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of component parts and raw materials needed for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Net Sales $ 135,406 $ 120,360 Cost of Goods Sold 116,686 107,864 Gross Profit 18,720 12,496 Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 12,614 12,700 Income (Loss) from Operations 6,106 (204 ) Interest Expense (220 ) (129 ) Interest Income 87 - Other (Expense) Income, net (131 ) 234 Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes and

Non- Controlling Interest 5,842 (99 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,387 (36 ) Net Income (Loss) 4,455 (63 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling

Interest 290 (188 ) Net Income Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY

CORPORATION $ 4,165 $ 125 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.03 Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,948 3,899 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 3,974 3,929 Other Capital Expenditures $ 2,920 $ 4,718 Depreciation $ 4,385 $ 4,497

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

October 1, 2023 July 2, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 15,665 $ 20,571 Receivables, net 87,470 89,811 Inventories, net 81,367 77,597 Customer Tooling in Progress, net 22,673 20,800 Value Added Tax Recoverable 15,054 7,912 Other Current Assets 5,622 9,091 Total Current Assets 227,851 225,782 Other Long-term Assets 20,452 20,702 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 92,316 94,446 $ 340,619 $ 340,930 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 50,297 $ 57,927 Value Added Tax Payable 8,473 6,499 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Current 13,000 - Other 45,624 44,560 Total Current Liabilities 117,394 108,986 Accrued Pension and Postretirement Obligations 2,392 2,363 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Long-Term - 13,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 5,532 5,557 Shareholders' Equity 339,261 334,683 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (14,527 ) (14,194 ) Less: Treasury Stock (135,514 ) (135,526 ) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders' Equity 189,220 184,963 Non-Controlling Interest 26,081 26,061 Total Shareholders' Equity 215,301 211,024 $ 340,619 $ 340,930

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 4,455 $ (63 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation 4,385 4,497 Equity Loss (Earnings) in Joint Ventures 265 (527 ) Foreign Currency Transaction (Gain) Loss (226 ) 71 Unrealized Gain on Peso Forward Contracts - 35 Stock Based Compensation Expense 505 611 Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities (13,156 ) (45 ) Other, net (100 ) 122 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities (3,872 ) 4,701 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from Sale of Interest in VAST LLC 2,000 - Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment (2,920 ) (4,718 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (920 ) (4,718 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings on Line of Credit Facility 2,000 5,000 Payments on Line of Credit Facility (2,000 ) (3,000 ) Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest of

Subsidiary - (600 ) Exercise of Stock Options and Employee Stock

Purchases 17 126 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 17 1,526 Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash (131 ) 47 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents (4,906 ) 1,556 Cash & Cash Equivalents: Beginning of Period 20,571 8,774 End of Period $ 15,665 $ 10,330