Eargo Expands Relationship With Best Buy, Growing In-Store Presence To Over 500 Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Best Buy. Eargo devices are now on display in more than 500 Best Buy stores, marking another step in Eargo's retail journey. Approximately 250 of these Best Buy locations will carry Eargo 5–an over-the-counter, FDA-cleared and self-fitting hearing aid–allowing customers to see Eargo's virtually invisible design and purchase in store. Additionally, customers can explore Eargo's full assortment of hearing aids on BestBuy. Through this expansion, Eargo continues its mission to make hearing wellness more accessible, reaching more people where they are across the country.



William Brownie, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Eargo, said,“Eargo has an optimistic vision for the future of hearing wellness, and our expansion with Best Buy paves the way for enhancing accessibility to cutting-edge hearing health technology for individuals nationwide. Eargo is proud to continue our commitment to improving lives through better hearing.”

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online, at retail locations or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo's seventh generation device, Eargo 7, is an FDA 510(k) cleared, self-fitting over-the-counter hearing aid featuring Sound Adjust+ with Comfort and Clarity Modes, which focuses on noise reduction and adapting to the user's environment and needs. Eargo 7 is available for purchase here .

Related Links

Investor Contact

Adam Laponis

Chief Financial Officer

