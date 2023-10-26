Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 26, 2023.

Financial Results Financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 26, 2023 and September 27, 2022 were as follows:

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended ($000's) September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 % change September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 % change Total revenue $ 1,121,752 $ 993,298 12.9 % $ 3,467,311 $ 3,005,390 15.4 % Income from operations 73,859 75,288 (1.9 ) % 270,216 251,344 7.5 % Net income 63,788 62,328 2.3 % 232,446 209,949 10.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.93 2.6 % $ 3.46 $ 3.08 12.3 %

Results for the 13 weeks ended September 26, 2023, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:



Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.2% at company restaurants and increased 7.8% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $138,668 of which $17,058 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $129,278 of which $16,305 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 7.1% to $162.8 million from $152.0 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 80 basis points to 14.6% as commodity inflation of 4.2%, wage and other labor inflation of 5.6% and higher general liability insurance expenses were partially offset by higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 2.6% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and lower income tax expense partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization and higher general and administrative expenses;

Nine company restaurants and four franchise restaurants were opened including the first Jaggers franchise restaurant; and, The Company repurchased 107,593 shares of common stock for $12.1 million.

Results for the 39 weeks ended September 26, 2023, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:



Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.1% at both company restaurants and domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $144,583 of which $18,189 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $132,356 of which $17,874 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 10.2% to $531.3 million from $481.9 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 73 basis points to 15.4% as commodity inflation of 6.3% and wage and other labor inflation of 6.8% were partially offset by higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 12.3% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expense;

18 company restaurants and eight franchise restaurants were opened including the first Jaggers franchise restaurant; and, The Company repurchased 414,319 shares of common stock for $45.2 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented,“We are pleased to report another quarter of double-digit sales growth, highlighted by increased guest counts, which has continued through the October period. Our operators are clearly providing a legendary experience that is resonating with our guests.”

Morgan continued,“On the development front, we are on track to open a record number of systemwide locations this year across all of our brands. In addition, we have been able to accelerate our 2024 development pipeline and as of the end of the quarter already had 11 of our planned new company locations under construction. Our significant investment in organic growth, along with continued sales momentum, has us well positioned to continue driving legendary value and returns for our roadies, guests and shareholders.”

2023 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 9.2% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 2.7% in early Q4 2023.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2023:



Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 6% including the impact of franchise locations acquired;

Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%; and, Wage and other labor inflation of 6% to 7%.

Management updated the following expectations for 2023:



As many as 27 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 company restaurant openings;

An effective income tax rate of approximately 13%; and, Total capital expenditures of approximately $340 million.



2024 Outlook

Management provided the following initial expectations for 2024:



Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2023 menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 8%, including a benefit of 2% from the 53rd week;

Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;

Wage and other labor inflation of 4% to 5%;

An effective income tax rate of 14% to 15%; and, Total capital expenditures of $340 million to $350 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company's non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company excludes pre-opening expense as it occurs at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 1,115,224 $ 986,999 $ 3,447,192 $ 2,986,028 Franchise royalties and fees 6,528 6,299 20,119 19,362 Total revenue 1,121,752 993,298 3,467,311 3,005,390 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 386,184 342,032 1,198,099 1,026,469 Labor 378,814 330,219 1,155,970 985,132 Rent 18,177 16,703 54,001 49,785 Other operating 169,225 146,036 507,846 442,714 Pre-opening 8,663 5,701 19,711 15,315 Depreciation and amortization 39,124 33,735 112,764 101,775 Impairment and closure, net (2 ) 772 131 537 General and administrative 47,708 42,812 148,573 132,319 Total costs and expenses 1,047,893 918,010 3,197,095 2,754,046 Income from operations 73,859 75,288 270,216 251,344 Interest income (expense), net 496 (85 ) 2,730 (877 ) Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 139 190 1,181 1,069 Income before taxes 74,494 75,393 274,127 251,536 Income tax expense 8,870 11,430 35,474 35,708 Net income including noncontrolling interests 65,624 63,963 238,653 215,828 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,836 1,635 6,207 5,879 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 63,788 $ 62,328 $ 232,446 $ 209,949 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.93 $ 3.47 $ 3.09 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.93 $ 3.46 $ 3.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,779 66,886 66,923 67,875 Diluted 67,014 67,159 67,179 68,140 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.65 $ 1.38





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September

26, 2023 December

27, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,324 $ 173,861 Other current assets, net 112,162 222,980 Property and equipment, net 1,425,169 1,270,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 679,065 630,258 Goodwill 169,684 148,732 Intangible assets, net 4,195 5,607 Other assets 86,738 73,878 Total assets $ 2,546,337 $ 2,525,665 Other current liabilities 561,426 652,010 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 730,163 677,874 Long-term debt - 50,000 Other liabilities 135,582 118,119 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 1,103,956 1,012,638 Noncontrolling interests 15,210 15,024 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,546,337 $ 2,525,665





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 238,653 $ 215,828 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 112,764 101,775 Share-based compensation expense 25,266 28,192 Deferred income taxes 2,707 5,246 Other noncash adjustments, net 3,672 4,191 Change in working capital, net of acquisitions 7,677 39,825 Net cash provided by operating activities 390,739 395,057 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (243,895 ) (174,194 ) Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (39,153 ) (33,069 ) Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates 632 316 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1,800 2,262 Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 7,097 9,078 Net cash used in investing activities (273,519 ) (195,607 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility (50,000 ) (25,000 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (45,193 ) (212,859 ) Dividends paid (110,429 ) (93,328 ) Other financing activities, net (16,135 ) (18,593 ) Net cash used in financing activities (221,757 ) (349,780 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (104,537 ) (150,330 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 173,861 335,645 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 69,324 $ 185,315





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Income from operations $ 73,859 $ 75,288 $ 270,216 $ 251,344 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,528 6,299 20,119 19,362 Add: Pre-opening 8,663 5,701 19,711 15,315 Depreciation and amortization 39,124 33,735 112,764 101,775 Impairment and closure, net (2 ) 772 131 537 General and administrative 47,708 42,812 148,573 132,319 Restaurant margin $ 162,824 $ 152,009 $ 531,276 $ 481,928 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 14.6 % 15.4 % 15.4 % 16.1 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial and Operating Information ($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Change Company restaurants (all concepts) Restaurant and other sales $ 1,115,224 $ 986,999 13.0 % Store weeks 8,032 7,600 5.7 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 8.2 % 8.2 % Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 34.6 % 34.7 % (3)bps Labor 34.0 % 33.5 % 51bps Rent 1.6 % 1.7 % (6)bps Other operating 15.2 % 14.8 % 38bps Total 85.4 % 84.6 % Restaurant margin 14.6 % 15.4 % (80)bps Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 162,824 $ 152,009 7.1 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 20,272 $ 20,001 1.4 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Store weeks 7,394 7,062 4.7 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 8.4 % 8.2 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,840 $ 1,700 8.3 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (542 and 511 units) $ 141,675 $ 131,378 7.8 % Average unit volume restaurants (18 and 23 units) $ 138,439 $ 125,421 10.4 % Restaurants less than 6 months old (13 and 11 units) $ 141,409 $ 143,801 (1.7 ) % Bubba's 33 restaurants only: Store weeks 547 486 12.6 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 4.8 % 6.2 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,437 $ 1,395 3.0 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (36 and 31 units) $ 112,447 $ 104,669 7.4 % Average unit volume restaurants (4 and 5 units) $ 93,012 $ 123,760 (24.8 ) % Restaurants less than 6 months old (3 and 2 units) $ 129,941 $ 95,312 36.3 % Franchise restaurants Franchise royalties and fees $ 6,528 $ 6,299 3.6 % Store weeks 1,268 1,256 1.0 % Comparable restaurant sales 7.1 % 7.6 % U.S. franchise restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales 7.8 % 6.7 % Average unit volume $ 2,009 $ 1,863 7.8 %

(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.

(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Unit Activity (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Change September

26, 2023 September

27, 2022 Change Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 7 4 3 13 11 2 Company - Bubba's 33 2 1 1 3 2 1 Company - Jaggers - - - 2 - 2 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic - - - 1 - 1 Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 1 - 1 1 - 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l 3 2 1 6 5 1 Total 13 7 6 26 18 8 Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions Company - Texas Roadhouse - - - 8 8 - Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic - - - (8 ) (8 ) - Restaurant closures Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic - - - (1 ) - (1 ) Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 573 545 28 Company - Bubba's 33 43 38 5 Company - Jaggers 7 4 3 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic 54 62 (8 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 1 - 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l 44 36 8 Total 722 685 37