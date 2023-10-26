Root Adds Human Capital Leader To Board With Appointment Of Navistar Chief People & Culture Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced today the appointment of Donna Dorsey, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Culture Officer of Navistar Inc. (“Navistar”), to Root's board of directors.



Dorsey joins Root's board with nearly 30 years of experience leading human resources strategy and operational effectiveness. Before her role as Executive Vice President and Chief People & Culture Officer, Dorsey held senior leadership roles at Navistar, most recently leading human resource strategy for all business operations. She works closely with business leaders to create leadership and organization development, succession planning, talent development, staffing, and total rewards.

Prior to Navistar, Dorsey managed Human Resources at Sears, Roebuck & Company where she was instrumental in leading the development of people strategies for corporate functions and serving as a leader for diversity initiatives across the enterprise.

“Donna has been pivotal in driving strategic business decisions that have led companies to successful growth,” said Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO.“We are excited that she is bringing her expertise to Root.”

Dorsey will serve on Root's Compensation Committee.

“Root has a strong focus on empowering its customers and team members,” Dorsey said.“I'm looking forward to joining Root's board of directors and contributing to both the culture and growth.”

Dorsey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctorate from Chicago Kent College of Law with a certification in labor and employment law.



About Root Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

