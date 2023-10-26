Appfolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

"AppFolio's third quarter profitable revenue growth reflects our commitment to delivering industry leading innovation, while being disciplined in our execution," said Shane Trigg, President and CEO, AppFolio. "We continue to be focused on creating exceptional value that powers the future of the real estate industry and sets our customers apart from the rest."

Financial Highlights



Revenue: Total revenue was $165.4 million in Q3 2023, a 32% increase from $125.1 million in the Q3 2022.

Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.8 million in Q3 2023 from approximately 7.1 million at the end of Q3 2022.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in Q3 2023 was ($0.1 million), or (0%) of revenue, compared to a loss from operations of ($7.8 million), or (6.3%) of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations in Q3 2023 was $26.7 million, or 16.1% of revenue, compared to $4.7 million, or 3.7% of revenue, in Q3 2022. Cash Flow: Non-GAAP free cash flow was $33.6 million, or 20.3% of revenue, in Q3 2023, compared to $11.9 million, or 9.5% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of October 26, 2023, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2023 follows:



Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $608 million to $612 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.0%.

Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolioinc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled“Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“will,”“would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, and the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2023, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)