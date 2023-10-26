LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Financial Results



Net Income was $224 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.91 , up 2 % from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 19 % year-over-year to $3.74



Gross profit* increased 21% year-over-year to $1,010 million



Core G&A* increased 15% year-over-year to $342 million EBITDA* increased 11% year-over-year to $458 million

Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 19% year-over-year to $1.24 trillion



Advisory assets increased 22% year-over-year to $663 billion

Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 53.5%, up from 52.3% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $33 billion , representing 10.7% annualized growth



Organic net new advisory assets were $23 billion, representing 14% annualized growth

Organic net new brokerage assets were $10 billion, representing 7% annualized growth

Recruited assets (1) were $31 billion

Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $78 billion. Prior to large enterprises, recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $66 billion, up approximately 40% from a year ago.

LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $40 million , up 19% from a year ago

Services Group subscriptions were 5,574, up 1,341 year-over-year

Advisor count (2) was 22,404 , up 462 sequentially and 1,360 year-over-year

Total client cash balances were $47 billion , a decrease of $3 billion sequentially and $19 billion y ear-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 3.8%, down from 4.0% in the prior quarter and down from 6.4% a year ago

Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $309 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.26x Share repurchases were $250 million and dividends paid were $23 million

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures Key Updates

Enterprises:



Prudential Advisors: Announced a strategic relationship agreement with Prudential Financial ("Prudential") to transition support of the retail brokerage and investment advisory assets of Prudential Advisors, Prudential's retail wealth management business, to LPL's Institution Services platform, expected to onboard in the latter part of 2024. Prudential supports ~2,600 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$50 billion** of brokerage and advisory assets.



Commerce Financial Advisors: Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of Commerce Bank, with $4.7 billion of total assets, of which $3.9 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3

BancWest Investment Services ("BWIS"): Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of BWIS, with $7.5 billion of total assets, of which $6.9 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3

**Estimates are based on prior business reported by Prudential, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. About LPL Financial LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve(6), serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients. Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

Media Relations

**Estimates are based on prior business reported by Prudential, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. About LPL Financial LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve(6), serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients. Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements regarding:

the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired, recruited, or transitioned brokerage and advisory assets;

a potential settlement with the SEC related to the industry-wide civil investigation into compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices applicable to broker-dealer firms and investment advisors;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, plans, priorities and business strategies; and future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value. These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of October 26, 2023 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired or recruited advisors;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's success in negotiating agreements with current or additional counterparties;

the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and enterprises, and their ability to market financial products and services effectively;

whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the cost of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;

changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit streams and costs;

whether advisors affiliated with Prudential will transition registration to the Company and whether assets reported as serviced by such financial advisors will translate into assets of the Company;

the failure to satisfy the closing conditions applicable to the strategic relationship agreement between the Company and Prudential, including regulatory approval;

the negotiation of the civil monetary penalty and definitive documentation in connection with the settlement of the industry-wide civil investigation into compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices applicable to broker-dealer firms and investment advisors;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023

2023 Change 2022

Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,081,562 $ 1,014,565 7 % $ 923,766 17 % Commission: Trailing 331,808 323,925 2 % 315,087 5 % Sales-based 311,792 298,961 4 % 269,893 16 % Total commission 643,600 622,886 3 % 584,980 10 % Asset-based: Client cash 360,518 378,415 (5 %) 294,993 22 % Other asset-based 224,614 211,300 6 % 194,270 16 % Total asset-based 585,132 589,715 (1 %) 489,263 20 % Service and fee 135,648 123,122 10 % 121,745 11 % Transaction 50,210 46,936 7 % 43,328 16 % Interest income, net 40,773 37,972 7 % 22,092 85 % Other (14,542 ) 33,608 (143 %) (22,116 ) (34 %) Total revenue 2,522,383 2,468,804 2 % 2,163,058 17 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,488,432 1,448,763 3 % 1,304,528 14 % Compensation and benefits 243,759 231,680 5 % 208,051 17 % Promotional 131,645 102,565 28 % 94,510 39 % Depreciation and amortization 64,627 58,377 11 % 51,669 25 % Occupancy and equipment 61,339 65,005 (6 %) 54,636 12 % Interest expense on borrowings 48,363 44,842 8 % 33,186 46 % Amortization of other intangibles 27,760 26,741 4 % 22,654 23 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 24,793 29,148 (15 %) 20,850 19 % Communications and data processing 19,634 20,594 (5 %) 17,812 10 % Professional services 18,699 18,092 3 % 16,871 11 % Other 75,660 34,178 121 % 31,557 140 % Total expense 2,204,711 2,079,985 6 % 1,856,324 19 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 317,672 388,819 (18 %) 306,734 4 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 93,381 103,299 (10 %) 74,403 26 % NET INCOME $ 224,291 $ 285,520 (21 %) $ 232,331 (3 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 2.95 $ 3.70 (20 %) $ 2.91 1 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.91 $ 3.65 (20 %) $ 2.86 2 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 76,062 77,234 (2 %) 79,805 (5 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 77,147 78,194 (1 %) 81,250 (5 %)









LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022

Change REVENUE Advisory $ 3,050,184 $ 2,972,714 3 % Commission: Trailing 973,386 981,164 (1 %) Sales-based 896,825 762,717 18 % Total commission 1,870,211 1,743,881 7 % Asset-based: Client cash 1,157,208 534,409 117 % Other asset-based 639,387 614,852 4 % Total asset-based 1,796,595 1,149,261 56 % Service and fee 377,757 347,359 9 % Transaction 146,081 134,470 9 % Interest income, net 116,103 39,958 191 % Other 52,088 (120,005 ) (143 %) Total revenue 7,409,019 6,267,638 18 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 4,307,829 3,983,084 8 % Compensation and benefits 708,972 596,784 19 % Promotional 332,433 259,539 28 % Occupancy and equipment 186,517 161,654 15 % Depreciation and amortization 179,058 145,576 23 % Interest expense on borrowings 132,389 89,152 48 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 80,067 66,812 20 % Amortization of other intangibles 78,593 65,018 21 % Communications and data processing 57,903 49,162 18 % Professional services 51,011 53,183 (4 %) Other 143,259 105,240 36 % Total expense 6,258,031 5,575,204 12 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,150,988 692,434 66 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 302,293 165,814 82 % NET INCOME $ 848,695 $ 526,620 61 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 10.97 $ 6.59 66 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 10.82 $ 6.47 67 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 77,339 79,909 (3 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 78,439 81,415 (4 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (7)

( In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 799,209 $ 761,187 $ 847,519 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,370,108 1,548,065 2,199,362 Restricted cash 105,717 103,741 90,389 Receivables from clients, net 581,017 579,143 561,569 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 41,081 66,924 56,276 Advisor loans, net 1,369,587 1,230,477 1,123,004 Other receivables, net 723,573 670,998 677,766 Investment securities ($36,201, $34,732 and $36,758 at fair value at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 52,623 50,080 52,610 Property and equipment, net 883,388 850,139 780,357 Goodwill 1,772,182 1,772,162 1,642,468 Other intangibles, net 641,166 606,180 427,676 Other assets 1,147,678 1,153,100 1,023,230 Total assets $ 9,487,329 $ 9,392,196 $ 9,482,226 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 1,999,555 $ 2,088,669 $ 2,694,929 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 98,697 155,985 147,752 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 208,827 208,314 203,292 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 3,124,480 3,001,136 2,717,444 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 388,946 421,043 448,630 Other liabilities 1,576,236 1,394,983 1,102,627 Total liabilities 7,396,741 7,270,130 7,314,674 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 130,198,861 shares, 130,141,562 shares, and 129,655,843 shares issued at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 130 130 130 Additional paid-in capital 1,970,096 1,952,828 1,912,886 Treasury stock, at cost - 54,579,627 shares, 53,515,229 shares and 50,407,844 shares at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (3,766,871 ) (3,514,364 ) (2,846,536 ) Retained earnings 3,887,233 3,683,472 3,101,072 Total stockholders' equity 2,090,588 2,122,066 2,167,552 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,487,329 $ 9,392,196 $ 9,482,226





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Change Q3 2022 Change Gross Profit ( 8 ) Advisory $ 1,081,562 $ 1,014,565 7 % $ 923,766 17 % Trailing commissions 331,808 323,925 2 % 315,087 5 % Sales-based commissions 311,792 298,961 4 % 269,893 16 % Advisory fees and commissions 1,725,162 1,637,451 5 % 1,508,746 14 % Production-based payout(9) (1,506,080 ) (1,419,659 ) 6 % (1,326,331 ) 14 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 219,082 217,792 1 % 182,415 20 % Client cash(10) 377,782 396,238 (5 %) 303,681 24 % Other asset-based(11) 224,614 211,300 6 % 194,270 16 % Service and fee 135,648 123,122 10 % 121,745 11 % Transaction 50,210 46,936 7 % 43,328 16 % Interest income and other, net(12) 27,598 23,567 17 % 13,091 111 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,034,934 1,018,955 2 % 858,530 21 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (24,793 ) (29,148 ) (15 %) (20,850 ) 19 % Gross Profit ( 8 ) 1,010,141 989,807 2 % 837,680 21 % G&A Expense Core G&A(13) 341,728 337,025 1 % 298,026 15 % Regulatory charges(5) 48,083 6,600 n/m 7,847 n/m Promotional (ongoing)(14)(15) 140,171 106,535 32 % 98,667 42 % Acquisition costs(15) 5,989 4,091 46 % 7,498 (20 %) Employee share-based compensation 15,748 16,777 (6 %) 11,399 38 % Total G&A 551,719 471,028 17 % 423,437 30 % EBITDA ( 16 ) 458,422 518,779 (12 %) 414,243 11 % Depreciation and amortization 64,627 58,377 11 % 51,669 25 % Amortization of other intangibles 27,760 26,741 4 % 22,654 23 % Interest expense on borrowings 48,363 44,842 8 % 33,186 46 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 317,672 388,819 (18 %) 306,734 4 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 93,381 103,299 (10 %) 74,403 26 % NET INCOME $ 224,291 $ 285,520 (21 %) $ 232,331 (3 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.91 $ 3.65 (20 %) $ 2.86 2 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 77,147 78,194 (1 %) 81,250 (5 %) Adjusted EPS(17) $ 3.74 $ 3.94 (5 %) $ 3.13 19 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Change Q3 2022 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,288 4,450 (4 %) 3,586 20 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,785 1,889 (6 %) 1,665 7 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 526 499 27bps 219 307bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 662.7 $ 661.6 - % $ 542.6 22 % Brokerage assets 575.7 578.6 (1 %) 495.8 16 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,238.4 $ 1,240.2 - % $ 1,038.4 19 % Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 53.5 % 53.3 % 20bps 52.3 % 120bps Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets(19) $ 444.4 $ 442.1 1 % $ 361.6 23 % Independent RIA advisory assets(19) 218.3 219.5 (1 %) 181.0 21 % Brokerage assets 575.7 578.6 (1 %) 495.8 16 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,238.4 $ 1,240.2 - % $ 1,038.4 19 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets(20) $ 100.5 $ 99.8 1 % $ 83.0 21 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.2 % 15.1 % 10bps 15.3 % (10bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Change Q3 2022 Change Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 22.7 $ 18.1 n/m $ 11.0 n/m Net new brokerage assets 10.5 3.6 n/m 8.9 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 33.2 $ 21.7 n/m $ 19.9 n/m Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets $ 22.7 $ 18.1 n/m $ 11.0 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 10.5 3.6 n/m 8.9 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 33.2 $ 21.7 n/m $ 19.9 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 2.7 $ 2.2 n/m $ 1.7 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(23) 13.7 % 11.7 % n/m 7.9 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth(23) 10.7 % 7.4 % n/m 7.5 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 21 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 17.0 $ 11.8 n/m $ 7.1 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 5.7 6.4 n/m 3.9 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 22.7 $ 18.1 n/m $ 11.0 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets(21) $ 4.4 $ 2.0 n/m $ 2.2 n/m Client Cash Balances ( 24 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 33.6 $ 36.0 (7 %) $ 47.7 (30 %) Deposit cash account sweep 9.1 9.5 (4 %) 12.7 (28 %) Total Bank Sweep 42.7 45.5 (6 %) 60.3 (29 %) Money market sweep 2.6 2.3 13 % 3.2 (19 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 45.3 47.9 (5 %) 63.5 (29 %) Client cash account 2.0 2.1 (5 %) 3.3 (39 %) Total Client Cash Balances $ 47.3 $ 50.0 (5 %) $ 66.8 (29 %) Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 3.8 % 4.0 % (20bps) 6.4 % (260bps) Client Cash Balances Average Yields - bps ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep 318 322 (4 ) 212 106 Deposit cash account sweep 357 334 23 157 200 Money market sweep 29 30 (1 ) 38 (9 ) Client cash account(26) 454 440 14 208 246 Total Client Cash Balances Average Yield - bps 315 314 1 180 135 Net buy (sell) activity(27) $ 35.6 $ 32.3 n/m $ 20.3 n/m Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.









LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) September 2023 August 2023 Change July 2023 June 2023 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 662.7 $ 680.8 (3 %) $ 684.4 $ 661.6 Brokerage assets 575.7 590.5 (3 %) 594.0 578.6 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,238.4 $ 1,271.3 (3 %) $ 1,278.4 $ 1,240.2 Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 6.7 $ 8.3 n/m $ 7.7 $ 7.7 Net new brokerage assets 2.4 4.7 n/m 3.4 1.5 Total Net New Assets $ 9.1 $ 13.1 n/m $ 11.0 $ 9.2 Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 0.8 $ 0.9 n/m $ 0.9 $ 0.8 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets $ 6.7 $ 8.3 n/m $ 7.7 $ 7.7 Net new brokerage assets 2.4 4.7 n/m 3.4 1.5 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 9.1 $ 13.1 n/m $ 11.0 $ 9.2 Client Cash Balances ( 24 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 33.6 $ 34.7 (3 %) $ 35.1 $ 36.0 Deposit cash account sweep 9.1 9.1 - % 9.1 9.5 Total Bank Sweep 42.7 43.8 (3 %) 44.3 45.5 Money market sweep 2.6 2.5 4 % 2.4 2.3 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 45.3 46.3 (2 %) 46.6 47.9 Client cash account 2.0 1.8 11 % 2.2 2.1 Total Client Cash Balances $ 47.3 $ 48.2 (2 %) $ 48.8 $ 50.0 Net buy (sell) activity(27) $ 11.3 $ 12.7 n/m $ 11.6 $ 11.7 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,288 4,508 (5 %) 4,589 4,450 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,785 1,900 (6 %) 2,003 1,889 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 533 533 -bps 512 508 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Change Q3 2022 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 371,304 $ 358,845 3 % $ 327,386 13 % Mutual funds 169,318 165,194 2 % 164,190 3 % Fixed income 42,286 36,183 17 % 32,729 29 % Equities 27,414 27,474 - % 24,278 13 % Other 33,278 35,190 (5 %) 36,397 (9 %) Total commission revenue $ 643,600 $ 622,886 3 % $ 584,980 10 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 183,974 $ 172,540 7 % $ 152,343 21 % Mutual funds 34,718 36,431 (5 %) 34,074 2 % Fixed income 42,286 36,183 17 % 32,729 29 % Equities 27,414 27,474 - % 24,278 13 % Other 23,400 26,333 (11 %) 26,469 (12 %) Total sales-based commissions $ 311,792 $ 298,961 4 % $ 269,893 16 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 187,330 $ 186,305 1 % $ 175,043 7 % Mutual funds 134,600 128,763 5 % 130,116 3 % Other 9,878 8,857 12 % 9,928 (1 %) Total trailing commissions $ 331,808 $ 323,925 2 % $ 315,087 5 % Total commission revenue $ 643,600 $ 622,886 3 % $ 584,980 10 % Payout Rate ( 9 ) 87.30 % 86.70 % 60bps 87.91 % (61bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q4 2022 Cash and equivalents $ 799,209 $ 761,187 $ 847,519 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (714,739 ) (648,981 ) (392,571 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 224,206 213,254 4,439 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 308,676 $ 325,460 $ 459,387 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at the Parent $ 77,026 $ 104,967 $ 448,180 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 224,206 213,254 4,439 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 7,444 7,239 6,768 Corporate Cash $ 308,676 $ 325,460 $ 459,387 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 3,141,875 $ 3,019,550 $ 2,737,900 Total corporate cash 308,676 325,460 459,387 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,833,199 $ 2,694,090 $ 2,278,513 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(28) $ 2,248,869 $ 2,163,202 $ 1,639,114 Leverage Ratio 1.26x 1.25x 1.39x





September 30, 2023 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ 412,000 ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 7.002 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility - SOFR+135 bps 6.660 % 7/16/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,029,875 SOFR+185 bps(b) 7.180 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 3,141,875 5.563 %





(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $2.0 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent"). The Parent's outstanding balance at September 30, 2023 was comprised of an ABR-based balance of $40.0 million with the applicable margin of ABR + 37.5 bps (8.875%) and a SOFR-based balance of $372.0 million with the applicable margin of SOFR + 147.5 bps (6.801%). (b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.









LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Change Q3 2022 Change Advisors Advisors 22,404 21,942 2 % 21,044 6 % Net new advisors 462 421 10 % 173 167 % Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(29) $ 311 $ 301 3 % $ 288 8 % Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(30) $ 55.3 $ 56.5 (2 %) $ 49.3 12 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(31) $ 53.7 $ 50.5 6 % $ 42.5 26 % Total client accounts (in millions) 8.2 8.1 1 % 7.8 5 % Employees 7,124 6,827 4 % 6,141 16 % Services Group Services Group subscriptions(32) Professional Services 1,867 1,791 4 % 1,459 28 % Business Optimizers 3,251 3,118 4 % 2,605 25 % Planning and Advice 456 329 39 % 169 n/m Total Services Group subscriptions 5,574 5,238 6 % 4,233 32 % Services Group advisor count 3,695 3,506 5 % 2,926 26 % AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(33) 98.8 % 98.8 % -bps 98.4 % 40bps Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(34) $ 95.0 $ 101.1 (6 %) $ 82.4 15 % Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 250.0 $ 350.0 (29 %) $ 75.0 n/m Dividends ($ in millions) 22.8 23.1 (1 %) 20.0 14 % Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 272.8 $ 373.1 (27 %) $ 95.0 n/m

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs and a regulatory charge in the quarter related to an investigation of the Company's compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices or messaging platforms that have not been approved by the Company, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs and a regulatory charge that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as“Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

End note Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms“Financial Advisors” and“Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC and The Private Trust Company, N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC, is net capital in excess of 10% of their aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The staff of the SEC proposed a potential settlement with the Company to resolve its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices or messaging platforms that have not been approved by the Company applicable to broker-dealer firms and investment advisors. Under the SEC's proposed resolution, the Company would pay a $50.0 million civil monetary penalty. The Company has recorded $40.0 million in regulatory charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to reflect the amount of the penalty that is not covered by the Company's captive insurance subsidiary.

(6) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2022 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(7) Certain financial statement line items have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statement of financial condition as of September 30, 2023 to better align with industry practice and the Company's business. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the impacts were not material.

(8) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Total revenue $ 2,522,383 $ 2,468,804 $ 2,163,058 Advisory and commission expense 1,488,432 1,448,763 1,304,528 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 24,793 29,148 20,850 Employee deferred compensation(35) (983 ) 1,086 - Gross profit $ 1,010,141 $ 989,807 $ 837,680

(9) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,488,432 $ 1,448,763 $ 1,304,528 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation 17,648 (29,104 ) 21,803 Production-based payout $ 1,506,080 $ 1,419,659 $ 1,326,331 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,725,162 $ 1,637,451 $ 1,508,746 Payout rate 87.30 % 86.70 % 87.91 %

(10) Client cash revenue as presented in Management's Statements of Operations is calculated as client cash revenue, which is a component of asset-based revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income, plus interest income on client cash account ("CCA") balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per the condensed consolidated statements of income to client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Client cash $ 360,518 $ 378,415 $ 294,993 Plus: Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(12) 17,264 17,823 8,688 Total client cash revenue $ 377,782 $ 396,238 $ 303,681

(11) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(12) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income, net plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) deferred compensation, less interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net and other revenue to interest income and other, net for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Interest income, net $ 40,773 $ 37,972 $ 22,092 (Less) Plus: Other revenue (14,542 ) 33,608 (22,116 ) Plus (Less): Deferred compensation(35) 18,631 (30,190 ) 21,803 (Less): Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (17,264 ) (17,823 ) (8,688 ) Interest income and other, net $ 27,598 $ 23,567 $ 13,091

(13) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 2,204,711 $ 2,079,985 $ 1,856,324 Advisory and commission (1,488,432 ) (1,448,763 ) (1,304,528 ) Depreciation and amortization (64,627 ) (58,377 ) (51,669 ) Interest expense on borrowings (48,363 ) (44,842 ) (33,186 ) Amortization of other intangibles (27,760 ) (26,741 ) (22,654 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (24,793 ) (29,148 ) (20,850 ) Employee deferred compensation(35) 983 (1,086 ) - Total G&A 551,719 471,028 423,437 Promotional (ongoing)(14)(15) (140,171 ) (106,535 ) (98,667 ) Regulatory charges(5) (48,083 ) (6,600 ) (7,847 ) Employee share-based compensation (15,748 ) (16,777 ) (11,399 ) Acquisition costs(15) (5,989 ) (4,091 ) (7,498 ) Core G&A $ 341,728 $ 337,025 $ 298,026

(14) Promotional (ongoing) includes $10.8 million, $4.2 million and $4.4 million of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively, and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs for the same periods.

(15) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Acquisition costs Promotional(14) $ 2,260 $ 260 $ 282 Professional services 2,199 2,575 2,132 Compensation and benefits 1,345 1,020 4,722 Other 185 236 362 Acquisition costs $ 5,989 $ 4,091 $ 7,498

(16) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 224,291 $ 285,520 $ 232,331 Interest expense on borrowings 48,363 44,842 33,186 Provision for income taxes 93,381 103,299 74,403 Depreciation and amortization 64,627 58,377 51,669 Amortization of other intangibles 27,760 26,741 22,654 EBITDA $ 458,422 $ 518,779 $ 414,243

(17) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 224,291 $ 2.91 $ 285,520 $ 3.65 $ 232,331 $ 2.86 Regulatory charge(5) 40,000 0.52 - - - - Amortization of other intangibles 27,760 0.36 26,741 0.34 22,654 0.28 Acquisition costs 5,989 0.08 4,091 0.05 7,498 0.09 Tax benefit (9,143 ) (0.12 ) (8,081 ) (0.10 ) (7,930 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 288,897 $ 3.74 $ 308,271 $ 3.94 $ 254,553 $ 3.13 Diluted share count 77,147 78,194 81,250 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(18) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial.

(19) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(24) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Purchased money market funds $ 25.2 $ 20.0 $ 4.2

(25) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(26) Calculated by dividing interest income earned on cash held in the CCA for the period by the average CCA balance, excluding cash held in CCA that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period. The remaining cash is primarily held in cash segregated under federal or other regulations in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Cash held in the CCA that has been used to fund margin lending is as follows for the periods presented (in billions):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 CCA balances that have been used to fund margin $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5

(27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q4 2022 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 1,167,777 $ 1,175,817 $ 845,702 Interest expense on borrowings 169,471 154,295 126,234 Provision for income taxes 402,430 383,452 265,951 Depreciation and amortization 233,299 220,342 199,817 Amortization of other intangibles 101,134 96,029 87,560 EBITDA $ 2,074,111 $ 2,029,935 $ 1,525,264 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 77,362 $ 35,938 $ 50,685 Employee share-based compensation 62,720 58,372 50,050 M&A accretion(36) 32,036 36,366 10,570 Advisor share-based compensation 2,640 2,591 2,545 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 2,248,869 $ 2,163,202 $ 1,639,114

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and enterprises.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Advisor Institute, Bookkeeping, Partial Book Sales and CFO Essentials) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning and Tax Planning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) During the first quarter of 2023, the Company updated its presentation of employee deferred compensation to be consistent with its presentation of advisor deferred compensation. As a result, gains or losses related to market fluctuations on advisor and employee deferred compensation plans are presented in the same line item as the related increase or decrease in compensation expense for purposes of Management's Statements of Operations. This change has not been applied retroactively as the impact on prior periods was not material.

(36) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.