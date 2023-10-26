Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

Organic Deposit Growth Highlights Third Quarter Results Robust Capital Position Builds Quarter over Quarter STUART, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2023 of $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, a decrease of 10% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $118.2 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, an increase of 23% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $43.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $130.6 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 10%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $54.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $190.7 million, an increase of $53.6 million, or 39%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, return on average tangible assets was 1.04% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 11.90%, compared to 1.06% and 12.08%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.17% and 11.53%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 1.12% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 12.79%, compared to 1.41% and 16.08%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.27% and 12.48%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, return on average tangible assets was 0.88% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.09%, compared to 1.11% and 10.82%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.15% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.14%, compared to 1.24% and 12.13%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO said, "Seacoast continues to benefit from the strong deposit franchise, disciplined credit, and conservative balance sheet principles that have served us well over our 96-year history. Following a period of elevated acquisition activity and consistent with our relationship-driven approach, we concentrated during the quarter on organically generated deposit growth, using the funding to pay down brokered time deposits and wholesale borrowings while benefiting from the increase in our market share, to 15th from 18th, in the nation's fastest-growing state.” Shaffer added,“We continue to maintain strong credit quality, with non-performing loans declining from the prior quarter. Our balance sheet remains robust, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.9% as of September 30, 2023, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.68%. Even if all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio would be a very strong 7.89%. Our liquidity position is also strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing balance sheet flexibility as we move forward.” Shaffer concluded, "Given the backdrop of an inverted yield curve and slowing economic conditions, we are managing overhead carefully and completed our previously announced reduction in force late in the third quarter. We will continue to position the Company prudently and manage overhead appropriately for the current operating environment.” Financial Results Income Statement

Net income was $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $82.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included the $26.6 million day-1 provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional Bank acquisition. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $39.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted net income1 was $118.2 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $96.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net revenues were $137.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $32.7 million, or 31%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net revenues were $439.2 million, an increase of $144.3 million, or 49%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted revenues1 were $137.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $32.7 million, or 31%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted revenues1 were $437.6 million, an increase of $141.6 million, or 48%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $43.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $130.6 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 10%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $54.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $190.7 million, an increase of $53.6 million, or 39%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Net interest income totaled $119.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of $31.0 million, or 35%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, higher interest expense on deposits was driven by higher rates, including new requirements by the Florida Bar Association for higher rates on certain trust accounts, and by changes in product mix. These were partially offset by higher interest income on securities and loans. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income was $377.4 million, an increase of $131.0 million, or 53%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $45.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 5.93%, up four basis points from the prior quarter, and reflected an increase of 148 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. The effect on loan yields of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 59 basis points in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 58 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 14 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 19 basis points to 3.32%, compared to 3.13% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 41 basis points, from 1.38% in the prior quarter, to 1.79% for the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income totaled $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 18%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year quarter. Of the $3.8 million decrease in the third quarter of 2023, $3.4 million resulted from the impact of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for Seacoast on July 1, 2023, and limits network interchange fees earned on debit card transactions. Also in the third quarter of 2023, changes in the interest rate environment resulted in losses of $0.4 million recognized as a result of declines in the value of investments in mutual funds holding CRA-qualified debt securities.

The provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense was $93.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $14.0 million, or 13%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $32.6 million, or 53%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $309.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $176.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Changes compared to the second quarter of 2023 included:



During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed its reduction in force, reducing headcount by 6%, and consolidated a branch location.



Salaries and wages increased $1.3 million to $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter of 2023 included $3.2 million in severance-related expenses arising from the Company's reduction in workforce. This compares to $1.6 million in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2023.



Outsourced data processing costs decreased $11.5 million, or 57%, to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the second quarter of 2023 were $10.9 million in merger-related expenses.



Telephone/data lines decreased $0.1 million to $1.4 million and furniture and equipment decreased $0.3 million to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.



Marketing decreased $0.2 million to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Marketing expenses are expected to be higher in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Occupancy costs decreased $0.7 million to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting branch consolidation and cost synergies from recent acquisitions, including one additional branch consolidation in July.



Legal and professional fees decreased $1.4 million to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, with $1.7 million of merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Other noninterest expenses decreased $1.1 million to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, the benefit of acquisition-related cost synergies.

Seacoast recorded $9.1 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 62.60% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 67.34% in the second quarter of 2023 and 57.13% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio 1 was 60.19% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 56.44% in the second quarter of 2023 and 53.28% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of higher deposit rates, including the first full quarter of the Florida Bar Association's change to rates required to be paid on certain trust accounts, and the first time impact of the Durbin Amendment on interchange income. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 56.47% compared to 53.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $14.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.0 billion. Book value per share was $24.06 on September 30, 2023, compared to $24.14 on June 30, 2023, and $20.95 on September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.26 on September 30, 2023 compared to $14.24 on June 30, 2023 and $15.98 on September 30, 2022. Removing the impact of the change in accumulated comprehensive income, tangible book value per share would have been higher by $0.30, reaching $14.56, an increase of 8% on an annualized basis.

Debt securities totaled $2.5 billion on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $90.8 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2023. Debt securities include approximately $1.8 billion in securities held at fair value and classified as available for sale. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $691.4 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $537.2 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.

Loans decreased $106.7 million when compared to the prior quarter, totaling $10.0 billion as of September 30, 2023. Loan originations were $244.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 53% compared to $518.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. New add on yields were near 8% during the third quarter of 2023. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns given the current environment.

Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $353.0 million on September 30, 2023, an increase of 24% from June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 43% from September 30, 2022.



Commercial pipelines were $300.8 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 38% from $217.6 million at June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 43% from $530.4 million at September 30, 2022.



Consumer pipelines were $24.5 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.0 million from $28.4 million at June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 44% from $43.7 million at September 30, 2022.

Residential saleable pipelines were $6.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2023, and $6.6 million at September 30, 2022. Retained residential pipelines were $20.9 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $27.1 million at June 30, 2023, and $60.7 million at September 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $12.1 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $175.4 million when compared to June 30, 2023, and an increase of $3.3 billion, or 38%, compared to September 30, 2022. Excluding the paydown in brokered balances, total deposits increased $108.1 million, or 3.7% annualized, during the third quarter of 2023. Seacoast's granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise, and in the current economic environment serves as a significant source of strength.



During the third quarter of 2023, the Company grew organic deposits 3.7% annualized and used the proceeds to pay down brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings, bolstering the balance sheet and supporting the net interest margin.



At September 30, 2023, transaction account balances represented 55% of overall deposits.



Noninterest demand deposits are a peer-leading 32% of overall deposits.



The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing only 3% of total deposits.



Average deposits per banking center were $157 million at September 30, 2023, unchanged from the prior quarter.



Uninsured deposits represented only 34% of overall deposit accounts as of September 30, 2023. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 154% of uninsured deposits, and 182% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.



Consumer deposits represent 43% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $24 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 57% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $111 thousand.

Year over year, the Company increased its deposit market share from #18 in 2022 to #15 in 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $110.0 million at September 30, 2023 with a weighted average interest rate of 2.88%. In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, subordinated debt and brokered deposits represented only 4.1% of total liabilities as of September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company paid down $333.4 million in FHLB advances and brokered deposits. Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $12.7 million during the third quarter of 2023 included the complete charge-off of an $11.3 million acquired loan. The charge-off had no impact on earnings or capital, as the Company expected and fully reserved for the loss at acquisition through purchase accounting.

Credit metrics remain strong with non-accruals and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.

Nonperforming loans were $41.5 million at September 30, 2023, a decline from $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.41% at September 30, 2023, 0.48% at June 30, 2023, and 0.32% at September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.33% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.37% at June 30, 2023, and increased from 0.23% at September 30, 2022.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.49% at September 30, 2023, 1.58% at June 30, 2023, and 1.42% at September 30, 2022. The impact of the full charge-off of an $11.3 million acquired loan was partially offset by a build of allowance relating to macroeconomic outlook.

Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $306 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $683 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Constr uction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 51% and 248% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 52% and 256%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 48% and 234%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital. Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2023 of 13.9% compared to 13.5% at June 30, 2023, and 16.5% at September 30, 2022. The Total capital ratio was 15.0%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.3%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.6% at September 30, 2023. The Company is considered“well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 totaled $696.0 million.

The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 83% at September 30, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.68% at September 30, 2023, compared to 8.53% at June 30, 2023, and 9.79% at September 30, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.89%.

At September 30, 2023, in addition to $696.0 million in cash, the Company had $5.7 billion in available borrowing capacity , including $4.8 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.6 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of September 30, 2023 represented 182% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

In September 2023, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) affirmed Seacoast's senior unsecured debt rating (BBB+) and subordinated debt rating (BBB), with a“Stable” outlook for all long-term ratings. Under its share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase up to $100 million of its shares of outstanding common stock. Recognition

In October 2023, Seacoast was recognized among Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women for 2023. Seacoast sets a leading example by fostering inclusivity, empowering women, and creating a workplace where every individual can reach their full potential.

Seacoast has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for 2023. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to recognize workplaces that create the conditions for an overwhelmingly positive employee experience. Seacoast earned recognition from the South Florida Business Journal and the Orlando Business Journal as one of 2023's Best Places to Work and has received similar honors the past two years from American Banker . 1Non-GAAP measure, see“Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 Total deposits 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 Total assets 14,823,007 15,041,932 15,255,408 12,145,762 10,345,235 Performance measures: Net income $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 43,383 40,864 46,321 45,999 43,143 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,666 85,536 80,717 71,374 61,961 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 1.04 1.06 0.52 0.94 1.17 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 11.90 12.08 5.96 10.36 11.53 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 8.68 8.53 8.36 9.08 9.79 Tangible book value per share2 $ 14.26 $ 14.24 $ 14.25 $ 14.69 $ 15.98 Efficiency ratio 62.60 % 67.34 % 65.43 % 63.39 % 57.13 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 39,737 $ 49,203 $ 29,241 $ 39,926 $ 32,837 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 54,806 64,856 71,081 66,649 48,989 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.56 0.53 Adjusted ROTA2 1.12 % 1.41 % 0.90 % 1.36 % 1.27 % Adjusted ROTCE2 12.79 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.48 Adjusted efficiency ratio 60.19 56.44 53.10 51.52 53.28 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a

percent of average tangible assets2 2.34 2.40 2.47 2.42 2.16 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,869,891 $ 1,880,407 $ 2,005,241 $ 2,233,761 $ 1,858,429 Full-time equivalent employees 1,570 1,670 1,650 1,490 1,156 Number of ATMs 97 96 97 100 79 Full-service banking offices 77 78 83 78 58 1Non-GAAP measure, see“Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.



Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call October 27th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter 2023 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 919-1728. Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at by selecting“Presentations” under the heading“News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at under the heading“Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.8 billion in assets and $12.1 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit .

Tracey L. Dexter

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 403-0461

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company's markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the“Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast's primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; the Company's concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast's ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast's investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast's ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company's ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast's risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company's business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast's ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company's business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company's footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company; Seacoast's ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company's operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company's market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses; risks related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters, the scope and pace of which could alter Seacoast's reputation and shareholder, associate, customer and third-party affiliations; and other factors and risks described under“Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 3Q'23 3Q'22 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 74,490 $ 82,580 Adjusted net income1 39,737 49,203 29,241 39,926 32,837 118,181 96,220 Net interest income2 119,505 127,153 131,351 119,858 88,399 378,009 246,803 Net interest margin2,3 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.91 % 3.44 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 43,383 40,864 46,321 45,999 43,143 130,568 118,819 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 54,806 64,856 71,081 66,649 48,989 190,743 137,124

Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 0.68 % 1.03 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.04 1.06 0.52 0.94 1.17 0.88 1.11 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.12 1.41 0.90 1.36 1.27 1.15 1.24 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.38 1.33 1.58 1.69 1.71 1.43 1.57 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.55 1.85 2.18 2.28 1.89 1.85 1.77 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.34 2.40 2.47 2.42 2.16 2.40 2.05

Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 6.01 6.05 2.53 6.03 8.60 4.94 8.08 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 11.90 12.08 5.96 10.36 11.53 10.09 10.82 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 12.79 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.14 12.13 Efficiency ratio5 62.60 67.34 65.43 63.39 57.13 65.19 58.45 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 60.19 56.44 53.10 51.52 53.28 56.47 53.73 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 13.22 14.63 14.55 12.84 15.72 14.16 16.74 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 8.68 8.53 8.36 9.08 9.79 8.68 9.79 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 82.63 83.48 82.43 77.67 73.90 82.86 71.92 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 82.71 82.42 82.35 81.63 76.35 82.71 76.35

Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.89 $ 1.33 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.37 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.89 1.35 Adjusted earnings1 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.56 0.53 1.41 1.56

Book value per share common 24.06 24.14 24.24 22.45 20.95 24.06 20.95 Tangible book value per share 14.26 14.24 14.25 14.69 15.98 14.26 15.98 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.53 0.47 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.

3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.

4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.

5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).



All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company's SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 3Q'23 3Q'22 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 21,401 $ 20,898 $ 19,244 $ 18,530 $ 15,653 $ 61,543 $ 38,081 Nontaxable 97 97 105 130 138 299 416 Interest and fees on loans 149,871 148,265 135,168 105,322 73,970 433,304 210,395 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 8,477 5,023 3,474 3,127 1,643 16,974 4,493 Total Interest Income 179,846 174,283 157,991 127,109 91,404 512,120 253,385 Interest on deposits 38,396 27,183 16,033 3,934 1,623 81,612 3,384 Interest on time certificates 16,461 14,477 5,552 1,358 380 36,490 1,284 Interest on borrowed money 5,683 5,660 5,254 2,108 1,117 16,597 2,264 Total Interest Expense 60,540 47,320 26,839 7,400 3,120 134,699 6,932 Net Interest Income 119,306 126,963 131,152 119,709 88,284 377,421 246,453 Provision for credit losses 2,694 (764 ) 31,598 14,129 4,676 33,528 12,054 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 116,612 127,727 99,554 105,580 83,608 343,893 234,399 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,648 4,560 4,242 3,996 3,504 13,450 9,713 Interchange income 1,684 5,066 4,694 4,650 4,138 11,444 12,521 Wealth management income 3,138 3,318 3,063 2,886 2,732 9,519 8,165 Mortgage banking fees 410 576 426 426 434 1,412 3,052 Insurance agency income 1,183 1,160 1,101 805 - 3,444 - SBA gains 613 249 322 105 108 1,184 737 BOLI income 2,197 2,068 1,916 1,526 1,363 6,181 4,046 Other 4,307 4,755 6,574 3,239 4,186 15,636 11,320 18,180 21,752 22,338 17,633 16,465 62,270 49,554 Securities (losses) gains, net (387 ) (176 ) 107 18 (362 ) (456 ) (1,114 ) Total Noninterest Income 17,793 21,576 22,445 17,651 16,103 61,814 48,440 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 46,431 45,155 47,616 45,405 28,420 139,202 84,695 Employee benefits 7,206 7,472 8,562 5,300 4,074 23,240 13,726 Outsourced data processing costs 8,714 20,222 14,553 9,918 5,393 43,489 17,592 Telephone / data lines 1,409 1,518 1,081 1,185 973 4,008 2,614 Occupancy 6,349 7,065 6,938 5,457 5,046 20,352 13,082 Furniture and equipment 2,052 2,345 2,267 1,944 1,462 6,664 4,476 Marketing 1,876 2,047 2,238 1,772 1,461 6,161 4,514 Legal and professional fees 2,679 4,062 7,479 9,174 3,794 14,220 11,529 FDIC assessments 2,258 2,116 1,443 889 760 5,817 2,248 Amortization of intangibles 7,457 7,654 6,727 4,763 1,446 21,838 4,338 Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale 274 (57 ) 195 (411 ) 9 412 (1,123 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - 1,239 - 1,015 1,239 1,157 Other 7,210 8,266 7,137 6,114 7,506 22,613 17,576 Total Noninterest Expense 93,915 107,865 107,475 91,510 61,359 309,255 176,424 Income Before Income Taxes 40,490 41,438 14,524 31,721 38,352 96,452 106,415 Income taxes 9,076 10,189 2,697 7,794 9,115 21,962 23,835 Net Income $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 74,490 $ 82,580 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.89 $ 1.33 Net income basic 0.37 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.89 1.35 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.53 0.47 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,666 85,536 80,717 71,374 61,961 83,993 61,867 Average basic shares outstanding 85,142 85,022 80,151 70,770 61,442 83,457 61,327





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 182,036 $ 164,193 $ 180,607 $ 120,748 $ 176,463 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 513,946 563,690 610,636 81,192 42,152 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 695,982 727,883 791,243 201,940 218,615 Time deposits with other banks 4,357 2,987 3,236 3,236 4,481 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,841,845 1,916,231 2,015,967 1,871,742 1,860,734 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 691,404 707,812 737,911 747,408 774,706 Total Debt Securities 2,533,249 2,624,043 2,753,878 2,619,150 2,635,440 Loans held for sale 2,979 5,967 2,838 3,151 1,620 Loans 10,011,186 10,117,919 10,134,395 8,144,724 6,690,845 Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,661 ) (159,715 ) (155,640 ) (113,895 ) (95,329 ) Net Loans 9,861,525 9,958,204 9,978,755 8,030,829 6,595,516 Bank premises and equipment, net 115,749 116,959 116,522 116,892 81,648 Other real estate owned 7,216 7,526 7,756 2,301 2,419 Goodwill 731,970 732,910 728,396 480,319 286,606 Other intangible assets, net 102,397 109,716 117,409 75,451 18,583 Bank owned life insurance 296,763 293,880 292,545 237,824 209,087 Net deferred tax assets 131,602 127,941 124,301 94,457 83,139 Other assets 339,218 333,916 338,529 280,212 208,081 Total Assets $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,868,132 $ 4,139,052 $ 4,554,509 $ 4,070,973 $ 3,529,489 Interest-bearing demand 2,800,152 2,816,656 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 Savings 721,558 824,255 940,702 1,064,392 938,081 Money market 3,143,897 2,859,164 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737 Other time certificates 821,406 628,036 598,483 369,389 312,840 Brokered time certificates 307,963 591,503 371,392 3798 - Time certificates of more than $250,000 444,726 424,601 275,167 149,479 114,016 Total Deposits 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 276,450 290,156 267,606 172,029 94,191 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 110,000 160,000 385,000 150000 - Subordinated debt, net 106,136 105,970 105,804 84,533 71,857 Other liabilities 174,193 148,507 136,213 149,830 125,971 Total Liabilities 12,774,613 12,987,900 13,204,324 10,537,987 9,057,433 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 8,515 8,509 8,461 7,162 6,148 Additional paid in capital 1,813,068 1,809,431 1,803,898 1,377,802 1,068,241 Retained earnings 453,117 437,087 421,271 423,863 412,166 Treasury stock (14,035 ) (14,171 ) (13,113 ) (13,019 ) (11,539 ) 2,260,665 2,240,856 2,220,517 1,795,808 1,475,016 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (212,271 ) (186,824 ) (169,433 ) (188,033 ) (187,214 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,048,394 2,054,032 2,051,084 1,607,775 1,287,802 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 Common shares outstanding 85,150 85,086 84,609 71,618 61,476





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12,748 $ 705 $ 3,188 $ 782 $ 103 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.50 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.0001 Allowance for credit losses 149,661 159,715 155,640 113,895 95,329 Non-acquired loans at end of period 6,343,121 6,264,044 6,048,453 5,944,194 5,653,357 Acquired loans at end of period 3,668,065 3,853,875 4,085,942 2,200,530 1,037,488 Total Loans $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.49 1.58 1.54 1.40 1.42 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.86 4.98 5.02 4.25 1.81 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 41,508 $ 48,326 $ 50,787 $ 28,843 $ 21,464 Other real estate owned 221 530 530 530 109 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 6,995 6,996 7,226 1,771 2,310 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 48,724 $ 55,852 $ 58,543 $ 31,144 $ 23,883 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.33 0.37 0.38 0.26 0.23 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loans 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Construction and land development $ 793,736 $ 794,371 $ 757,835 $ 587,332 $ 361,913 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,675,881 1,669,369 1,652,491 1,478,302 1,253,459 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,285,974 3,370,211 3,412,051 2,589,774 2,107,614 Residential real estate 2,418,903 2,396,352 2,354,394 1,849,503 1,599,765 Commercial and financial 1,584,050 1,610,895 1,650,485 1,348,636 1,182,384 Consumer 248,540 272,082 301,740 286,587 180,416 Paycheck Protection Program 4,102 4,639 5,399 4,590 5,294 Total Loans $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 3Q'23 2Q'23 3Q'22 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,575,002 $ 21,401 3.32 % $ 2,673,633 $ 20,898 3.13 % $ 2,665,104 $ 15,653 2.35 % Nontaxable 15,280 119 3.11 15,621 120 3.08 22,064 174 3.15 Total Securities 2,590,282 21,520 3.32 2,689,254 21,018 3.13 2,687,168 15,827 2.36 Federal funds sold 547,576 7,415 5.37 327,433 4,313 5.28 203,815 1,062 2.07 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 90,039 1,062 4.68 90,783 710 3.14 45,193 581 5.10 Loans excluding PPP loans 10,039,270 150,037 5.93 10,096,394 148,420 5.90 6,597,828 73,730 4.43 PPP loans 4,341 11 1.01 4,834 12 1.00 10,114 320 12.54 Total Loans 10,043,611 150,048 5.93 10,101,228 148,432 5.89 6,607,942 74,050 4.45 Total Earning Assets 13,271,508 180,045 5.38 13,208,698 174,473 5.30 9,544,118 91,520 3.80 Allowance for credit losses (158,440 ) (156,207 ) (91,348 ) Cash and due from banks 168,931 165,625 331,947 Premises and equipment 116,704 117,726 76,357 Intangible assets 839,787 842,988 305,935 Bank owned life insurance 295,272 293,251 208,193 Other assets including deferred tax assets 372,241 415,208 210,136 Total Assets $ 14,906,003 $ 14,887,289 $ 10,585,338 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,804,243 $ 15,013 2.12 % $ 2,666,314 $ 7,560 1.14 % $ 2,215,899 $ 757 0.14 % Savings 770,503 465 0.24 906,936 427 0.19 944,128 65 0.03 Money market 2,972,495 22,918 3.06 2,806,672 19,196 2.74 1,806,014 802 0.18 Time deposits 1,619,572 16,461 4.03 1,425,344 14,477 4.07 445,840 380 0.34 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 327,711 2,876 3.48 244,824 1,593 2.61 111,902 309 1.10 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 111,087 888 3.17 251,596 2,272 3.62 - - - Subordinated debt 106,036 1,919 7.18 105,861 1,795 6.80 71,810 808 4.46 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,711,647 60,540 2.76 8,407,547 47,320 2.26 5,595,593 3,121 0.22 Noninterest demand 3,987,761 4,294,251 3,529,844 Other liabilities 133,846 114,962 110,426 Total Liabilities 12,833,254 12,816,760 9,235,863 Shareholders' equity 2,072,747 2,070,529 1,349,475 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,906,003 $ 14,887,289 $ 10,585,338 Cost of deposits 1.79 % 1.38 % 0.09 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 1.81 % 1.44 % 0.13 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 119,505 3.57 % $ 127,153 3.86 % $ 88,399 3.67 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,649,127 $ 61,543 3.10 % $ 2,530,742 $ 38,081 2.01 % Nontaxable 15,721 370 3.14 22,842 526 3.07 Total Securities 2,664,848 61,913 3.10 2,553,584 38,607 2.02 Federal funds sold 336,022 12,444 4.95 526,890 2,693 0.68 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 90,511 4,530 6.69 45,483 1,801 5.29 Loans excluding PPP loans 9,835,653 433,786 5.90 6,444,253 208,052 4.32 PPP loans 4,831 35 0.97 32,597 2,584 10.60 Total Loans 9,840,484 433,821 5.89 6,476,850 210,636 4.35 Total Earning Assets 12,931,865 512,708 5.30 9,602,807 253,737 3.53 Allowance for credit losses (151,613 ) (89,700 ) Cash and due from banks 185,426 362,369 Premises and equipment 116,840 75,617 Intangible assets 811,483 305,895 Bank owned life insurance 287,756 206,854 Other assets including deferred tax assets 402,175 220,790 Total Assets $ 14,583,932 $ 10,684,632 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,642,180 $ 25,780 1.30 % $ 2,192,331 $ 1,240 0.08 % Savings 909,184 1,292 0.19 943,982 194 0.03 Money market 2,831,747 54,540 2.58 1,906,407 1,951 0.14 Time deposits 1,288,736 36,490 3.79 500,482 1,284 0.34 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 249,242 5,333 2.86 116,805 442 0.51 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 214,415 5,936 3.70 - - - Subordinated debt 103,469 5,328 6.88 71,741 1,823 3.40 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,238,973 134,699 2.19 5,731,748 6,934 0.16 Noninterest demand 4,204,389 3,462,931 Other liabilities 126,479 123,281 Total Liabilities 12,569,841 9,317,960 Shareholders' equity 2,014,083 1,366,672 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,583,932 $ 10,684,632 Cost of deposits 1.33 % 0.07 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 1.39 % 0.10 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 378,009 3.91 % $ 246,803 3.44 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 3,089,488 $ 3,304,761 $ 3,622,441 $ 3,148,778 $ 2,827,591 Retail 570,727 615,536 673,686 764,274 447,848 Public funds 134,649 152,159 194,977 112,553 210,662 Other 73,268 66,596 63,405 45,368 43,388 Total Noninterest Demand 3,868,132 4,139,052 4,554,509 4,070,973 3,529,489 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 1,618,755 1,555,486 1,233,845 886,894 759,286 Retail 994,224 1,058,993 1,209,664 1,191,192 1,199,112 Brokered - - 44,474 54,777 81,799 Public funds 187,173 202,177 188,337 204,727 130,054 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,800,152 2,816,656 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,708,243 4,860,247 4,856,286 4,035,672 3,586,877 Retail 1,564,951 1,674,529 1,883,350 1,955,466 1,646,960 Brokered - - 44,474 54,777 81,799 Public funds 321,822 354,336 383,314 317,280 340,716 Other 73,268 66,596 63,405 45,368 43,388 Total Transaction Accounts 6,668,284 6,955,708 7,230,829 6,408,563 5,699,740

Savings Commercial 79,731 101,908 108,023 91,943 71,807 Retail 641,827 722,347 832,679 972,449 866,274 Total Savings 721,558 824,255 940,702 1,064,392 938,081

Money market Commercial 1,625,455 1,426,348 1,542,220 932,518 788,009 Retail 1,362,390 1,275,721 1,279,712 984,561 857,914 Public funds 156,052 157,095 71,196 68,895 54,814 Total Money Market 3,143,897 2,859,164 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737

Brokered time certificates 307,963 591,503 371,392 3798 - Other time certificates 1,266,132 1,052,637 873,650 518,868 426,856 1,574,095 1,644,140 1,245,042 522,666 426,856 Total Deposits $ 12,107,834 $ 12,283,267 $ 12,309,701 $ 9,981,595 $ 8,765,414 Customer sweep accounts 276,450 290,156 267,606 172,029 94,191





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'23 2Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 3Q'23 3Q'22 Net Income $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 74,490 $ 82,580 Total noninterest income 17,793 21,576 22,445 17,651 16,103 61,814 48,440 Securities losses (gains), net 387 176 (107 ) (18 ) 362 456 1114 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) - - (2,117 ) - - (2,117 ) - Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 387 176 (2,224 ) (18 ) 362 (1,661 ) 1,114 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 18,180 21,752 20,221 17,633 16,465 60,153 49,554 Total noninterest expense 93,915 107,865 107,475 91,510 61,359 309,255 176,424 Salaries and wages - (1,573 ) (4,240 ) (5,680 ) - (5,813 ) (3,605 ) Outsourced data processing costs - (10,904 ) (6,551 ) (2,582 ) - (17,455 ) (1,052 ) Legal and professional fees - (1,664 ) (4,789 ) (6,485 ) (1,791 ) (6,453 ) (6,055 ) Other categories - (1,507 ) (1,952 ) (1,393 ) (263 ) (3,459 ) (1,073 ) Total merger related charges - (15,648 ) (17,532 ) (16,140 ) (2,054 ) (33,180 ) (11,785 ) Amortization of intangibles (7,457 ) (7,654 ) (6,727 ) (4,763 ) (1,446 ) (21,838 ) (4,338 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (3,305 ) (571 ) (1,291 ) (176 ) (960 ) (5,167 ) (1,034 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (10,762 ) (23,873 ) (25,550 ) (21,079 ) (4,460 ) (60,185 ) (17,157 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 83,153 83,992 81,925 70,431 56,899 249,070 159,267 Income Taxes 9,076 10,189 2,697 7,794 9,115 21,962 23,835 Tax effect of adjustments 2,826 6,095 5,912 5,062 1,222 14,833 4,631 Adjusted Income Taxes 11,902 16,284 8,609 12,856 10,337 36,795 28,466 Adjusted Net Income $ 39,737 $ 49,203 $ 29,241 $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 118,181 $ 96,220 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.89 $ 1.33 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.46 0.58 0.36 0.56 0.53 1.41 1.56 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,666 85,536 80,717 71,374 61,961 83,993 61,867 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 83,153 $ 83,992 $ 81,925 $ 70,431 $ 56,899 $ 249,070 $ 159,267 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - (1,239 ) - (1,015 ) (1,239 ) (1,157 ) Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale (274 ) 57 (195 ) 411 (9 ) (412 ) 1,123 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 82,879 $ 84,049 $ 80,491 $ 70,842 $ 55,875 $ 247,419 $ 159,233 Revenue $ 137,099 $ 148,539 $ 153,597 $ 137,360 $ 104,387 $ 439,235 $ 294,893 Total Adjustments to Revenue 387 176 (2224 ) (18 ) 362 (1,661 ) 1,114 Impact of FTE adjustment 199 190 199 149 115 588 350 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 137,685 $ 148,905 $ 151,572 $ 137,491 $ 104,864 $ 438,162 $ 296,357 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 60.19 % 56.44 % 53.10 % 51.52 % 53.28 % 56.47 % 53.73 % Net Interest Income $ 119,306 $ 126,963 $ 131,152 $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 377,421 $ 246,453 Impact of FTE adjustment 199 190 199 149 115 588 350 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 119,505 $ 127,153 $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 378,009 $ 246,803 Total noninterest income 17,793 21,576 22,445 17,651 16,103 61,814 48,440 Total noninterest expense 93,915 107,865 107,475 91,510 61,359 309,255 176,424 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 43,383 $ 40,864 $ 46,321 $ 45,999 $ 43,143 $ 130,568 $ 118,819 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 387 176 (2224 ) (18 ) 362 (1,661 ) 1,114 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (11,036 ) (23,816 ) (26,984 ) (20,668 ) (5,484 ) (61,836 ) (17,191 ) Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 54,806 $ 64,856 $ 71,081 $ 66,649 $ 48,989 $ 190,743 $ 137,124 Average Assets $ 14,906,003 $ 14,887,289 $ 13,947,976 $ 12,139,856 $ 10,585,338 $ 14,583,932 $ 10,684,632 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (839,787 ) (842,988 ) (750,694 ) (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (811,483 ) (305,895 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 14,066,216 $ 14,044,301 $ 13,197,282 $ 11,618,444 $ 10,279,403 $ 13,772,449 $ 10,378,737 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 0.68 % 1.03 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.20 0.22 0.18 0.16 0.07 0.20 0.08 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.04 1.06 0.52 0.94 1.17 0.88 1.11 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.08 0.35 0.38 0.42 0.10 0.27 0.13 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.12 1.41 0.90 1.36 1.27 1.15 1.24 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.58 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.43 % 1.57 % Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings 0.17 0.52 0.60 0.59 0.18 0.42 0.20 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets 1.55 1.85 2.18 2.28 1.89 1.85 1.77 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 2,072,747 $ 2,070,529 $ 1,897,045 $ 1,573,704 $ 1,349,475 $ 2,014,083 $ 1,366,672 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (839,787 ) (842,988 ) (750,694 ) (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (811,483 ) (305,895 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 1,232,960 $ 1,227,541 $ 1,146,351 $ 1,052,292 $ 1,043,540 $ 1,202,600 $ 1,060,777 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 6.01 % 6.05 % 2.53 % 6.03 % 8.60 % 4.94 % 8.08 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 5.89 6.03 3.43 4.33 2.93 5.15 2.74 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 11.90 12.08 5.96 10.36 11.53 10.09 10.82 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.89 4.00 4.38 4.69 0.95 3.05 1.31 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.79 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.14 12.13 Loan interest income1 $ 150,048 $ 148,432 $ 135,341 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 433,821 $ 210,636 Accretion on acquired loans (14,843 ) (14,580 ) (15,942 ) (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (45,365 ) (8,679 ) Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 135,205 $ 133,852 $ 119,399 $ 95,727 $ 71,808 $ 388,456 $ 201,957 Yield on loans1 5.93 5.89 5.86 5.29 4.45 5.89 4.35 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.59 ) (0.58 ) (0.69 ) (0.49 ) (0.14 ) (0.61 ) (0.18 ) Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 5.34 % 5.31 % 5.17 % 4.80 % 4.31 % 5.28 % 4.17 % Net Interest Income1 $ 119,505 $ 127,153 $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 378,009 $ 246,803 Accretion on acquired loans (14,843 ) (14,580 ) (15,942 ) (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (45,365 ) (8,679 ) Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 104,662 $ 112,573 $ 115,409 $ 110,148 $ 86,157 $ 332,644 $ 238,124 Net Interest Margin 3.57 3.86 4.31 4.36 3.67 3.91 3.44 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.44 ) (0.44 ) (0.53 ) (0.35 ) (0.09 ) (0.47 ) (0.12 ) Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.13 % 3.42 % 3.78 % 4.01 % 3.58 % 3.44 % 3.32 % Security interest income1 $ 21,520 $ 21,018 $ 19,375 $ 18,694 $ 15,827 $ 61,913 $ 38,607 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (22 ) (23 ) (26 ) (34 ) (35 ) (71 ) (109 ) Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 21,498 $ 20,995 $ 19,349 $ 18,660 $ 15,792 $ 61,842 $ 38,498 Loan interest income1 $ 150,048 $ 148,432 $ 135,341 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 433,821 $ 210,636 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (177 ) (167 ) (173 ) (115 ) (80 ) (517 ) (241 ) Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 149,871 $ 148,265 $ 135,168 $ 105,322 $ 73,970 $ 433,304 $ 210,395 Net Interest Income1 $ 119,505 $ 127,153 $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 378,009 $ 246,803 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (22 ) (23 ) (26 ) (34 ) (35 ) (71 ) (109 ) Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (177 ) (167 ) (173 ) (115 ) (80 ) (517 ) (241 ) Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 119,306 $ 126,963 $ 131,152 $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 377,421 $ 246,453 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.





