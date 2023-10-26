Human Microbiome Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2028 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Microbiome Market

Rise in venture capital investments, and the surge in the financing of the microbiome projects is projected to drive the global market during the period

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Human Microbiome Market has seen significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue expanding rapidly through 2028. According to recent reports, the global market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% between 2021 and 2028. This strong growth will be driven by rising awareness of the important role our microbiomes play in health and disease, as well as increasing research and development activities in microbiome-based therapies. If the market continues on its current trajectory, it is estimated that the global human microbiome industry will reach a value of USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2028.The human microbiome refers to the trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, that live symbiotically in and on our bodies. The human microbiome refers to the microorganisms that live in and on the human body, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and more. There is growing research showing that the microbiome plays a key role in human health and disease. As understanding of the microbiome's impact has increased, it has opened up opportunities for microbiome-based diagnostics, therapeutics and other products and services.Some of the key factors driving market growth include rising incidence of chronic diseases linked to microbiome imbalances, increasing R&D investments in microbiome science from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and growing awareness among consumers and healthcare providers of the microbiome's importance. The report finds probiotics supplements will continue to be the largest revenue-generating product segment, but notes diagnostics and therapeutics segments are expected to see the most rapid growth over the coming years.Market SegmentationIndicationGastrointestinal & Metabolic DisordersWomen's HealthCancerOthersTechnology16s rRNA SequencingMetagenomic SequencingTherapeutic AreaGastrointestinal DisordersMetabolic DisordersWomen's HealthSkin DisordersOthersLeading players operating in the global human microbiome industry areAOBiomeEnterome Biosciences SAMetabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)Microbiome Therapeutics LLCOsel, Inc.Rebiotix, Inc.Second GenomeSeres TherapeuticsSynthetic Biologics, Inc.Vedanta Biosciences4D PharmaHuman Microbiome market - Report Highlights:The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on product, type, application and disease.The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major types in the human microbiome market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.Have Any Query? Key questions answered in Human Microbiome Market:What is the current market size for products and services related to the human microbiome?What is the projected growth rate of the Human Microbiome Market in the near future?What are the different product categories and applications within the Human Microbiome Market?How are these segments performing in terms of market share and growth?Who are the major companies and research institutions operating in the Human Microbiome Market?How do regulatory factors impact market entry and growth?How do these advancements impact the market?What are the primary factors driving the interest and investment in the Human Microbiome Market?What are the challenges and barriers faced by companies and researchers in the Human Microbiome Market?What are the future prospects for the Human Microbiome Market? Considerable R&D activities in poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor combination therapy presents significant revenue opportunities for companies in the marketWearable Neurorehabilitation Devices MarketIncrease in usage of wearable devices for neurorehabilitation in stroke patients is anticipated to drive market development. The market in North America is witnessing significant growth opportunities due to presence of several prominent companies and rise in incidence of strokes and Parkinson's diseases in the region

