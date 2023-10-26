The Launch Of The Virtual AETHEION® Medspa Introduces Beauty And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon LopezPUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The cosmetic brand AETHEION® delivers a virtual medspa setting to immersive users in the world of skin health.AETHEION®, a clinically proven brand in the beauty and wellness industry, is excited to announce its new virtual medspa and showroom. This online platform displays a store with its products where the viewer can explore and learn about each formulation. While also exploring a medspa environment to discover different cosmetic treatments that AETHEION® can enhance through its professional-grade solutions.This engaging and accessible digital space caters to professionals and consumers looking for new ways to complement their skincare services or needs.The virtual medspa and showroom launch marks a significant milestone for AETHEION®. It incorporates 3D models and seamless access to the store. Visitors can now delve into an extensive display of each product and learn about the science of Redox Technology and its ingredients, gaining valuable information about the benefits and effectiveness of AETHEION®.Through interactive demonstrations and informative videos, the virtual space showcases the capabilities of its skincare technology. This firsthand experience allows professionals and consumers to understand the safety and effectiveness of these products."We wanted to give our customers a space to explore, discover, and learn what makes our formulations stand out," said Brandon Lopez, the designer behind the AETHEION® Medspa. "Our virtual showroom allows users to look through our products at their own pace while allowing them to interact with avatars to get insights. It provides an immersive and educational experience demonstrating our cosmetic system's power."AETHEION® extends a warm invitation to industry professionals, beauty enthusiasts, and curious individuals to explore their virtual medspa and showroom to learn how their products can deliver a new approach to beauty and wellness. To access the virtual showroom and learn more about AETHEION®'s groundbreaking products, please visit .About the company: AETHEION® is a cosmetic system that develops professional-grade skincare products to help vitalize skin health. It is committed to safety, innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

