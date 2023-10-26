Love Weld New Santa Monica Location Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Love WeldTM, the leader in permanent jewelry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 2655 Main St, Suite C, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Our newest studio specializes in 14k gold forever bound jewelry.As the fastest-growing, female-owned permanent jewelry retailer in the U.S., Love Weld is redefining luxury with its array of bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and rings, all crafted in solid 14k yellow or white gold. At its core, the brand is committed to delivering high-quality, tailor-made jewelry that serve as legacy pieces of love that enrich our lives.Sarah Sides, Founder of Love Weld says“Our brick and mortar locations don't look or feel like a traditional jewelry store. We take great care to provide places to sit and hang out, and we regularly are hosting special events for our clients & friends. Our Santa Monica studio is designed to be a show stopping moment on fabulous Santa Monica Main Street ready for guests to stop in and create a 14k jewelry piece that will last a lifetime. In a time where the world can feel dark and lonely, our aim is to create a spark of light and connection, through stunning 14k gold forever bound jewelry.”Love Weld invites all to join for the Grand Opening Party on Saturday, November 4 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. The event will offer a chance to meet your local Love Weld team, curate your own 14k gold permanent jewelry piece, enjoy some light bites & beverages, and enter for a chance to win several raffles to celebrate this exciting launch.The grand opening event is open to the public, and attendees will have the unique opportunityto engage with the talented welders and staff who bring Love Weld's vision to life.For more information visit Love Weld Santa Monica to book your appointment or RSVP for the Grand Opening .[Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.]Press Inquiries to:

