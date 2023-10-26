AEP SELECTED AS BEST INTERNSHIP IN ENERGY AND RENEWABLES INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP ) was selected as the best and highest-rated internship in the energy and renewables industry in Vault's 2024 Internship Rankings.

Vault surveyed more than 13,000 current and former interns from 145 internship programs this past summer and asked them to rate and review their own internship experience. The interns rated their programs in six areas: quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects and diversity. AEP was ranked the number one internship in the renewables and energy industry and the third best internship overall for Engineering.

"AEP's internship program is designed to give students an opportunity put their education to use in real-world experiences. They work alongside and are mentored by employees who have a passion for sharing their knowledge with others," said Phil Ulrich, AEP chief human resource officer. "We are proud that our past program participants found value in the program and rated us the number one internship ranking in the energy and renewables industry."

Students can apply to intern with AEP year-round in a variety of job roles. The program is designed to offer interns an abbreviated experience of a full-time position at AEP while they complete their degree program.

Payton Gray, a junior at Ohio Northern University, was a 2023 AEP Ohio district engineering summer intern working with the Advanced Distribution Studies team.

"The intern program has been a great way to work for AEP and gain some key skills as well as plentiful knowledge in this field," said Gray. "My favorite part of the job is my team. They make working more enjoyable and help make the harder tasks easier."

Learn more

about how students can get involved working with AEP.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its regulated renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.

SOURCE American Electric Power