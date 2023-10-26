NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS


Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:
NIDB ), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $3.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5 million, or $2.08 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.01% and an annualized ROE of 10.72% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.58% and an annualized ROE of 14.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share
for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.02% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 11.16% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.53% and an annualized ROE of 15.09% for the third quarter September 30, 2022.

A decrease in net interest income and an increase in overhead expenses have been the primary contributing factors to the declines in net income. Net Interest Income was down $533,000 through the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Payroll and employee benefit expenses increased $542,000 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
Provision for loan loss expense was up $270,000 year-to-date in 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.
The Company continues to evaluate allowance for credit loss levels given the current year's loan growth and performance in this first year of adopting the new CECL accounting standard.
In addition, the gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased by $286,000 for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Total Assets increased $38.9 million to $484.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022.
Net loans increased $38.6 million, or 16% on an annualized basis to $359.3 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $320.7 million at December 31, 2022.
Total deposits increased $24.7 million, or 9% on an annualized basis to $391.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.
Stockholder's equity increased to $43.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022.
The book value of NIDB's stock was $18.08 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.05% as of September 30, 2023.

Michael S. Zahn, President, and CEO commented "In a challenging banking environment, we continue to experience excellent growth.
With the rapid increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, margins continue to be under pressure.
We are in a positive position to navigate the uncertain interest rate waters that lie ahead.
Our focus on the success of our customers while investing in our employees should continue to serve our communities and enhance shareholder value."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.
The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).
The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".
Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.
Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.
Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











September 30,

December 31,

September 30,


Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2023

2022

2022





(Audited)



Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$


4,452,087

$


3,141,705

$


3,531,435


Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,170,142

747,920

930,052


Total cash and cash equivalents

5,622,229

3,889,625

4,461,487


Interest-earning time deposits

4,324,000

1,230,000

985,000


Securities available for sale

72,562,496

78,273,337

77,283,002


Securities held to maturity

12,765,697

12,062,446

12,072,056


Loans held for sale

286,205

189,600

494,900


Loans, gross

363,830,115

324,752,497

308,763,256


Allowance for loan losses

(4,529,632)

(3,996,619)

(4,024,366)


Loans, net

359,300,483

320,755,878

304,738,890


Accrued interest receivable

2,238,906

1,923,986

1,742,598


Premises and equipment

7,075,694

7,254,951

7,211,971


FHLB Stock

2,182,500

2,101,600

2,101,600


Investment in limited partnerships

1,003,334

1,228,334

1,303,334


Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,675,890

11,629,618

11,554,663


Real estate owned and other repossessed assets

-

-

-


Other assets

5,389,135

4,988,219

5,484,511


Total Assets


$
484,426,569

$

445,527,594

$

429,434,012










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits

$

56,131,800

$

53,232,315

$


66,847,065


Interest bearing deposits

335,395,992

313,584,014

289,856,179


Borrowed funds

45,000,000

32,000,000

28,000,000


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,049,508

3,584,163

2,729,801


Total Liabilities


440,577,300

402,400,492

387,433,045


Stockholders' equity

43,849,269

43,127,102

42,000,967


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$
484,426,569

$

445,527,594

$

429,434,012













Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022








Net interest income








Total interest income

$


6,354,262

$


5,713,346

$


4,456,152

$

17,455,735

$

12,480,325

Total interest expense

2,610,737

2,260,069

509,035

6,632,701

1,124,663

Net interest income

3,743,525

3,453,277

3,947,117

10,823,034

11,355,662

Provision for loan losses

90,000

90,000

-

270,000

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,653,525

3,363,277

3,947,117

10,553,034

11,355,662








Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

184,111

177,656

201,818

549,989

542,615

Interchange fees

199,248

200,186

201,646

591,772

590,520

Loan servicing fees

102,753

-

98,371

306,526

291,297

Net gain on sale of loans

115,722

79,680

114,804

261,195

547,282

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

-

-

-

-

-

Brokerage fees

44,957

43,798

51,158

155,240

162,324

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

74,217

73,360

74,604

221,226

222,722

Other income

37,652

376,994

80,456

384,883

248,521

Total non-interest income

758,660

951,674

822,857

2,470,832

2,605,281








Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,604,968

1,680,705

1,510,552

4,972,918

4,254,907

Occupancy

330,735

369,466

372,801

1,041,135

984,095

Data processing

397,132

394,044

371,686

1,185,772

1,089,502

Deposit insurance premiums

46,000

56,000

28,500

151,500

87,500

Professional fees

173,208

143,224

117,130

427,468

340,626

Advertising and marketing fees

13,909

76,513

83,237

182,139

179,008

Correspondent bank charges

35,395

35,342

32,669

109,468

89,721

Other expense

386,385

292,984

307,363

923,389

918,003

Total non-interest expense

2,987,732

3,048,278

2,823,938

8,993,789

7,943,362








Income before income taxes

1,424,453

1,266,673

1,946,036

4,030,077

6,017,581

Income tax expense

193,172

149,993

323,085

511,659

1,017,989

Net income

$


1,231,281

$


1,116,680

$


1,622,951

$


3,518,418

$


4,999,592











Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022








Average shares outstanding - basic

2,402,070

2,402,070

2,399,770

2,401,809

2,399,178

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,402,094

2,402,070

2,399,914

2,401,846

2,399,553

Basic earnings per share

$




0.51

$





0.46

$





0.68

$




1.46

$




2.08

Diluted earnings per share

$




0.51

$





0.46

$





0.68

$




1.46

$




2.08

Net interest margin

3.21
%

3.09
%

3.88
%

3.22
%

3.77
%

Return on average assets

1.02
%

0.96
%

1.53
%

1.01
%

1.58
%

Return on average equity

11.16
%

10.16
%

15.09
%

10.72
%

14.94
%

Efficiency ratio

66.36
%

69.20
%

59.20
%

67.65
%

56.90
%








Allowance for loan losses:








Balance, beginning of period

$


4,508,446

$


4,421,505

$


3,982,194

$


3,996,619

$


3,998,392

Charge-offs:






One-to-four family

21,457

6,009

-

27,466

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial

-

-

-

-

-

Consumer

73,324

20,811

21,604

130,265

79,111

Gross charge-offs

94,781

26,820

21,604

157,731

79,111

Recoveries:






One-to-four family

586

-

661

586

2,590

Commercial real estate

-

-

108

-

439

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial

600

2,207

40,000

3,730

49,725

Consumer

24,780

21,554

23,007

66,427

52,331

Gross recoveries

25,966

23,761

63,776

70,743

105,085

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

68,815

3,059

(42,172)

86,988

(25,974)

CECL adjustment

-

-

-

350,000

Provision for loan losses

90,000

90,000

-

270,000

-

Balance, end of period

$


4,529,631

$


4,508,446

$


4,024,366

$


4,529,631

$


4,024,366








Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.08
%

0.00
%

-0.06
%

0.03
%

-0.01
%











As of




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


Non-performing assets


2023

2023

2022


Loans:






Non-accrual

$


3,667,841

$


6,302,505

$


2,683,491


Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-


Troubled debt restructured

524,970

525,020

525,383


Total non-performing loans

4,192,811

6,827,525

3,208,874


Real estate owned

-

-

-


Other repossessed assets

-

-

-


Total non-performing assets

$


4,192,811

$


6,827,525

$


3,208,874










Non-performing assets to total assets

0.87
%

1.44
%

0.75
%


Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.15
%

1.94
%

1.04
%


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

108.03
%

66.03
%

125.41
%


Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.24
%

1.28
%

1.30
%










Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity

9.05
%

9.29
%

9.78
%


Book value per share

$




18.08

$




18.21

$




17.43


Common shares outstanding

2,425,670

2,425,670

2,410,270










(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized





(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.




