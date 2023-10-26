NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share

for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.02% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 11.16% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.53% and an annualized ROE of 15.09% for the third quarter September 30, 2022.



A decrease in net interest income and an increase in overhead expenses have been the primary contributing factors to the declines in net income. Net Interest Income was down $533,000 through the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Payroll and employee benefit expenses increased $542,000 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Provision for loan loss expense was up $270,000 year-to-date in 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.

The Company continues to evaluate allowance for credit loss levels given the current year's loan growth and performance in this first year of adopting the new CECL accounting standard.

In addition, the gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased by $286,000 for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.



Total Assets increased $38.9 million to $484.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Net loans increased $38.6 million, or 16% on an annualized basis to $359.3 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $320.7 million at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased $24.7 million, or 9% on an annualized basis to $391.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Stockholder's equity increased to $43.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $18.08 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.05% as of September 30, 2023.



Michael S. Zahn, President, and CEO commented "In a challenging banking environment, we continue to experience excellent growth.

With the rapid increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, margins continue to be under pressure.

We are in a positive position to navigate the uncertain interest rate waters that lie ahead.

Our focus on the success of our customers while investing in our employees should continue to serve our communities and enhance shareholder value."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.

The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).

The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".

Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.

Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.

Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.