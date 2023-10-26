Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Anticipated To Hit $4.3 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global automated breast ultrasound systems market is projected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the period from 2023 to 2033. Starting at a value of US$1.7 billion in 2023, the market is poised to surge and is expected to reach US$4.3 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

The healthcare industry is continually evolving with technological advancements, and the field of breast imaging is no exception. In this article, we delve into the dynamic landscape of the automated breast ultrasound system market, offering insights into the factors influencing its growth, emerging opportunities, demand and supply trends, notable developments, and the intricate value chain that underpins this crucial medical sector.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Growth

The automated breast ultrasound system market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. With an increasing emphasis on early breast cancer detection, these systems have gained prominence. Their ability to offer additional insights, particularly for women with dense breast tissue, has made them an invaluable tool in the field of breast imaging. Advancements in ultrasound technology, such as 3D and 4D imaging, have further contributed to the market's growth.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Opportunities

Within the automated breast ultrasound system market, various promising opportunities are emerging. One of the most significant opportunities is the growing awareness and adoption of breast cancer screening programs. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are actively promoting breast health, which is likely to boost the demand for automated breast ultrasound systems. Moreover, as artificial intelligence continues to advance, the integration of AI algorithms into these systems offers the potential for even more accurate and efficient breast imaging.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC )

SuperSonic Imagine SA

Volpara Solutions Limited

CapeRay Medical

MetriTrack Inc.

SonoCiné Inc.

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG (ETR: SIE ) Hitachi Ltd. (TYO: 6501 )

The United States market is poised for expansion due to government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer among women, the increasing demand for cutting-edge breast imaging technologies, and the rising need for screening driven by heightened cancer awareness.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Demand & Supply Trends

Understanding the dynamics of demand and supply is crucial in the automated breast ultrasound system market. The demand for these systems is on the rise, driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the need for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools. On the supply side, manufacturers are continually innovating to develop more user-friendly and advanced systems. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare facilities and breast clinics in various regions is contributing to the supply trends.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Notable Developments

The automated breast ultrasound system market has witnessed significant advancements and innovations in recent years. Notably, there is a growing focus on improving the user experience and accuracy of these systems. Manufacturers are developing ergonomic and patient-friendly designs, making breast imaging more comfortable for patients. Furthermore, the incorporation of artificial intelligence for image analysis is a noteworthy development, allowing for faster and more precise diagnosis.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Value Chain

The value chain of the automated breast ultrasound system market is evolving to meet the demands of a changing healthcare landscape. Traditionally, breast imaging involved manual processes, but automation and digitalization have transformed the production and distribution aspects of the value chain. Moreover, the integration of cloud-based solutions for data storage and sharing is enhancing the operational efficiency and accessibility of breast ultrasound data, ensuring seamless patient care.

Competitive Landscape

Traditional handheld ultrasound systems, when applied in breast cancer screening, come with certain limitations, including extended screening durations and usability challenges. Leading industry players are actively addressing these limitations by developing innovative automated breast ultrasound systems. Key market participants are focusing on the integration of automated breast ultrasound systems with full-field digital mammography (FFDM) to create a unified platform capable of delivering higher-quality images.

Top players in the market are placing significant emphasis on the deployment of automated breast ultrasound systems in medical facilities and diagnostic centers while adhering to safety regulations. This approach aims to reduce the environmental impact and expand their global footprint. In addition to securing regulatory certifications for their products, they are committed to enhancing the accuracy of automated breast ultrasound systems to expedite cancer screening assessments.

For instance:



In its imaging and diagnostics division, Siemens Healthineers AG introduced the“ACUSON S2000 ABVS,” a novel automated breast ultrasound system equipped with 3D imaging capabilities essential for detecting abnormalities in both fatty and dense breast tissue. Hitachi, a global leader in smart living and eco-friendly technologies, unveiled its latest automated breast ultrasound device named“SOFIA,” designed to scan and capture comprehensive images of the entire breast.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Industry Research Segmentation



By Product:



Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems

Automated Breast Volume Scanners

By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The automated breast ultrasound system market is experiencing robust growth and transformation. As the importance of early breast cancer detection gains recognition, the market offers significant opportunities for innovation and expansion. Notable developments are aligning the industry with the goal of providing accurate and patient-friendly breast imaging. The value chain is adapting to incorporate automation and digitalization, reflecting the automated breast ultrasound system market's commitment to improving breast healthcare worldwide.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: