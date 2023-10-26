US Iraq And Syria Bases Lack Effective Air Defenses

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For years I have complained that vulnerable American bases in Iraq and Syria lacked adequate air defenses. Bottom line: they still do.

It is reported that the Biden administration asked for a“pause” in the upcoming Israeli land attack on Gaza so the Pentagon could rush air defenses to the Middle East.

In the past week

21 US personnel

received minor injuries due to drone attacks at Al Assad Airbase, Iraq, and Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria.

There have been at least 14 attacks on these bases in the past week, perhaps more than 20. The numbers vary as the Pentagon slowly confesses what transpired.

The strikes against US bases have been carried out either by Iranian-supplied drones operated by Iranian proxy militias or by Iranian-supplied rockets operated by the same Iranian proxy militias.

There is no doubt about the source of the attacks. But the administration does not show any interest in challenging Iran.

Part of an Iranian“revenge” drone shot down near Baghdad. The wreckage of the drone is seen at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, January 3, 2022, after an attack that coincided with the anniversary of the 2020 US killing of a top Iranian general. Photo: International Coalition

US bases have very limited protection, made worse by the fact that the US does not pursue the pro-Iranian militias firing these weapons at American personnel.

US troops primarily rely on the C-RAM . C-RAM is a land-adaptation of the US Navy's Phalanx gun system . The rapid-fire but short-range Phalanx system has never stopped any attack on a naval ship, and things are not much different when it comes to knocking out drones or rockets.