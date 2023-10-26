Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1.38 Billion By 2030: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoantigens that arise from cancer-specific mutations are an additional class of antigens that are desirable for therapeutic cancer vaccines. Vaccination against tumour-specific neoantigens reduces the possibility of inducing central and peripheral tolerance, as well as the risk of autoimmunity.“Personalised medicines and Research and Development are driving the market,” states the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

KEY DRIVERS

Nowadays, due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and at times even some sorts of addiction are catering to a rise in numbers of cancer cases. This drives the market for cancer treatment and the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines. With new research and development, now it can be assured that Cancer can be prevented as well as cured. As each person's health conditions are different, each body's response to medicine is different. So, with the increasing awareness, the adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient Treatment on an Individual Level has increased. This boosts the market for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

The growth of the market for Neoantigen cancer vaccines is primarily attributable to rapid technological advancements and improvements in the healthcare industry's infrastructure. In addition to this, the increasing investments by governments and other healthcare providers are expected to create opportunities for the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market over the next few years. The new research and development are creating a lot of things for the market like reducing treatment gaps, reducing turnaround time and cost etc. This may boost the growth of the market in the near future. Also, the partnership and collaboration between various healthcare stakeholders are creating a room for further research and development, which is predicted to drive the market in future.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Due to the rising prevalence and incidence of lung cancer, melanoma, gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumor indications, North America is anticipated to be the leading regional market for neoantigen cancer vaccines over the forecast period. Countries like the United States of America are enriched with good healthcare infrastructure, and they are also investing massive amounts on research and development, making them the most dominant regions in the global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:



The Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of product, neoantigen type, administration route, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region, and company. The North American region holds the largest market share in the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market because of the development in technologies and healthcare infrastructure.

COMPETITOR'S ANALYSIS:

Key players working in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market include OSE Immunotherapeutics SA, Gritstone bio, Inc., BioNTech SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Moderna Inc., Avidea Technologies, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Vaccibody AS, Agenus Inc., Novogene Co., Ltd., ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., Vaximm AG, Medigene AG, Genocea Biosciences Inc., Advaxis, Inc., Nouscom AG etc. The companies operating in the market globally are aiming more towards expanding their share in the global market.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:



In June, 2022, CureVac N.V., a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), announced its acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics, a private company focused on advanced genomics and bioinformatics to identify both unique and shared neoantigens across different cancer types. In July 2021, BioNTech acquired Kite's solid tumour neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) R&D platform and clinical manufacturing facility's assets and leases in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US, strengthening its cell therapy pipeline.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product:



Personalised neo-antigen vaccine Off-the-shelf neoantigen vaccine

By Neoantigen Type:



Synthetic Long Peptide

Nucleic acid

Dendritic cell Tumour cell

By Route of Administration:



Intravenous

Intramuscular

Transdermal Others

By Cell:



Autologous Allogenic

By Technology:



RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing HLA Typing

By Delivery Mechanism:



Liposomes

Virosomes

Gene gun

Electroporation Others

By Application:



Lung

Melanoma

Gastrointestinal

Brain cancer Others

By Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

