Quadrazhao: Unveiling A Trailblazing Defi Ecosystem On Ethereum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency landscape is on the verge of a monumental shift with the advent of Quadrazhao, the world's pioneering DeFi ecosystem meticulously developed on Ethereum. With its novel tax-sharing model, Quadrazhao promises all participants a pathway to reap significant rewards, further elevating the standards of decentralized finance.
An Unwavering Stand Against Market Disruptions:
Quadrazhao demonstrates unwavering resilience against:
FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Spread of Fake News Malicious Attacks
Distinctive Features of Quadrazhao:
Transfer to Earn : Attaining a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature. Leverage Farming : Magnify your assets for potentially higher yields. Farming Aggregator : Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming prospects within Ethereum's expansive ecosystem. Quadra Pool : Relish rewards not only from Quadrazhao but also from a network of collaborative partners.
"Build N Build" Philosophy on Ethereum:
A future-focused vision that embodies:
Enhancement and active contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem. A relentless pursuit of innovation and preeminence in DeFi. Building unshakable trust and credibility. Promoting growth and unity within the Ethereum community.
A Glimpse into Quadrazhao's Tokenomics:
Total Supply : 4,000,000 $QDZ Liquidity : Pairing of 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH Farming Reward : 1,900,000 $QDZ (Activation hinging on Tax = 0) Marketing : Designated 100,000 $QDZ
Tax Bracket Overview:
Up to 1,000 TXs: 3-3 [1 - 1 - 1] Between 1,001 to 4,000 TXs: 2-2 [0.5 - 0.5 - 1] From 4,001 to 10,000 TXs: 1-1 [0.5 - 0 - 0.5] Beyond 10,001 TXs: Tax is nullified.
Connect with Quadrazhao – A Deeper Dive into Progressive DeFi:
Official Website :
Stay Updated :
Engage :
About Quadrazhao
Quadrazhao is at the frontier of integrating innovative features with the dynamic capacities of Ethereum's DeFi. Through strategic alignments and a community-driven approach, Quadrazhao is setting new benchmarks in decentralized finance.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Valez
Disclaimer:
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.
