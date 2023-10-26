Insoundz Wins Merit Award 2023 In The Best Software And Apps Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

insoundz wins 2023 Merit Awards

ReviveTM: AI Generative AI Audio Enhancement, Redefining Audio Technology

- Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundzFRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- insoundz , a leader in generative AI audio technology, is thrilled to announce that the company has been named a winner in the 2023 Merit Awards for Technology in the Best Software and Apps Platform category. This distinguished accolade recognizes insoundz's exceptional achievement in the field of technology and software, particularly for its revolutionary audio enhancement solution, ReviveTM .ReviveTM, insoundz's cutting-edge generative AI audio enhancement platform, has set new industry standards in audio quality. It effortlessly transforms both live-streamed and pre-recorded audio and video content using advanced generative AI signal processing, resulting in exceptional studio-grade audio quality while eliminating unwanted noise.Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz, expressed his excitement about this recognition: "We are truly honored to receive the 2023 Merit Award for Technology in the Best Software and Apps Platform category. This achievement underscores our commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team and our loyal users for their unwavering support."ReviveTM has been instrumental in revolutionizing the audio landscape, offering content creators, businesses, and educational institutions unparalleled solutions for their audio enhancement needs. Its impact on content creation has been widely acknowledged, making it an essential tool for creators and industries worldwide.insoundz's dedication to providing innovative solutions that simplify audio enhancement and deliver unmatched quality has clearly been recognized by the technology industry. This award further solidifies insoundz's position as a leader in generative AI audio technology.About insoundz:insoundz, a groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.3 Ways to ReviveTM Audio with insoundz:ReviveTM WebApp:Revive on the Web is a game-changing audio enhancement platform for content creation businesses and independent creators, eliminating the need for complex gear and editing expertise. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, it effortlessly removes unwanted noise, echoes, and distortions, enhancing production value. Experience restored clarity, richness, and balance, and easily download enhanced files for sharing, publishing, or enjoyment.ReviveTM Platform API Integration:Revive Platform empowers content creation platform providers by elevating their service offerings to unprecedented heights through its exclusive API option. With a fully-automated audio enhancement API integration, Revive enables businesses to save both time and money. By integrating custom algorithms and offering flexible pricing options, Revive revolutionizes the delivery of a superior user experience while breathing new life into existing content.ReviveTM Container on Cloud:Take control of audio enhancement with Revive Container deployed on the enterprise's cloud. This powerful tool runs on any cloud infrastructure, granting unmatched control on quality, latency, money, privacy and security. Say goodbye to external services, enhance large audio volumes using enterprises's cloud resources. Scale as needed, process efficiently, achieve outstanding results.For more information about insoundz and its award-winning audio enhancement platform, ReviveTM, please visit .

