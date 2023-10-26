Stocks In Play

10/26/2023 - 10:52 AM EST - La Rosa Holdings Corp. : Announced that it has launched its proprietary technology system – JAEME, part of My Agent Account. JAEME is a real estate artificial intelligence assistant created to support and inspire La Rosa's agents with personalized content to drive marketing, efficiency, and sales. La Rosa Holdings Corp. shares N.LRHC are trading up 21 cents at $1.78.

