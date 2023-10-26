(MENAFN- Baystreet) Losing Streak Continues for TSX

Meta in Focus

















Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, led by losses in energy stocks as oil prices fell, while robust U.S. GDP data defied dire warnings of a recession that have lingered since 2022.

The TSX Composite fell 32.23 points in the first hour Thursday to 18,915.62.

The Canadian dollar skidded 0.12 cents at 72.32 cents U.S.

On the economic calendar, payroll numbers roll out for August from Statistics Canada. The agency said number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer declined by 46,800, or 0.3%, in August, following little change in July.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 1.89 points to 516.42.

The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided first thing Thursday, with materials down 1.4%, energy skidding 1.3%, and gold off 0.8%.

The half-dozen gainers were led by real-estate, up 0.6%, while consumer staples and financials each acquired 0.5%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks fell on Thursday, while the NASDAQ Composite dropped deeper into correction territory as Meta became the latest tech company to report quarterly results that did not quite live up to investors' expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrials docked 43.84 points to begin Thursday at 32,992.09.

The S&P 500 index faltered 28.57 points, to 4,158.20.

The NASDAQ tumbled 164.93 points, or 1.3%, to 12,656.29, dropping below its 200-day moving average for the first time since March.

Following a 2.4% decline on Wednesday, the NASDAQ is now officially in correction territory, down more than 10% from its high close for the year in July.

Facebook-parent Meta beat on top and bottom lines in the third quarter, but the company noted that it was seeing some advertising softness so far this quarter. Investors also worried about cost control with the company's Reality Labs division, which shed $3.7 billion throughout the quarter. Meta shares slid 1.5%.

The moves follow a brutal trading session Wednesday, which was partly driven by a 9.5% decline in Google-parent Alphabet. Alphabet's Class-A shares suffered their worst day since March 2020 on Wednesday after the company reported revenue in its Google cloud unit that came in below analyst estimates.

Thursday's losses were kept in check, however, as third-quarter gross domestic product came in much stronger than expected. U.S. GDP grew at a 4.9% annualized clip from July through September, while economists polled by Dow Jones forecast 4.7%.

Major earnings are also on the horizon, with Amazon scheduled to post results after the close.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury progressed, reducing yields to 4.91% from Wednesday's 4.95%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices skidded $1.63 to $83.76 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dulled $10.20 to $1,984,70.























MENAFN26102023000212011056ID1107313128