Will Artificial Intelligence Put Game Developers Out Of Business?

The headlines are buzzing with talk of AI and ChatGPT and how it's going to change the world. But, CEO/Chief Scientist of Nurve Networks LLC and veteran Game Developer Andre LaMothe decided to put the hype to the test. Over the last year, he has researched and used ChatGPT as a tool in a real world setting -- that is to collaborate with and write real code for "simple" video games in one of the most popular languages in the world -- JavaScript .

Over the year of development, he found not only was ChatGPT capable of writing fully functional JavaScript games that run in a browser, he realized that this is the future of development for games .

"In a couple years, every major game engine will have generative AI built in for not only coding, but art, design, and more."

See his paper on the subject here:

Paper on the Future of AI in Game Development

During his journey, Mr. LaMothe decided to turn his findings into a course on udemy titled "Fast and Furious Game Development with JavaScript and AI" .

In this new course, targeted at beginners, students start with learning their way around HTML5+CSS and then the ins and outs of programming in JavaScript. Once the fundamentals are laid out, he takes students on a crash course in computer graphics and game development as he primes them for the final portion of the course - building games with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

In this section, LaMothe works with ChatGPT in real-time as a " colleague " as he develops over half a dozen fully functional classic games from " Pong " to " Flappy Bird " to " Space Invaders " as he guides students through the exercises.

Step into the next era of game development. "Fast and Furious Game Development with JavaScript and AI" offers a groundbreaking fusion of foundational skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript with the transformative potential of AI collaboration. This isn't just a course; it's your chance to be at the nexus of tradition and innovation in game creation. Be part of this transformative educational journey and unlock a future teeming with possibilities.

Learn more about the course by visiting udemy or following this link:

Fast and Furious Game Development with JavaScript and AI