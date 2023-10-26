International Development Bank Grants Türkiye $8.3M For Offshore Wind Power

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)
is providing a grant worth €7.9 million ($8.3 million) for
Türkiye's offshore wind power plants, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
According to Türkiye's Official Gazette on Thursday, the deal
between the bank and Türkiye aims to improve the country's capacity
and potential in offshore wind power.
The grant will be used for environmental and social constraint
analysis, technical, legal, and economic analysis, and
capacity-building as part of offshore wind power plant site
development studies.
The ending date of the grant was set as May 31, 2025.
As of this October, Türkiye's installed capacity of wind power
was 11,602 megawatts, according to an analysis of figures by
Anadolu.
With its investments in the clean energy sector, Türkiye ranked
fifth in Europe and 12th in the world in terms of total installed
renewable energy capacity.
MENAFN26102023000195011045ID1107313072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.