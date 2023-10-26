Over 170 Kinds Of Minerals Found In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of 2022, a total of 173 kinds of minerals had been found in
China, according to a report released by the Ministry of Natural
Resources at the 25th China Mining Conference and Exhibition, which
opened Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The report, titled "China Mineral Resources 2023," focuses on
new progress since 2022 on geological and mineral survey and
evaluation, mineral resource exploration and development, among
other areas.
It shows that, by the end of 2022, there were 13 kinds of energy
minerals, 59 kinds of metallic minerals, 95 kinds of nonmetallic
minerals, and six kinds of water and gas minerals discovered in
China.
A new round of strategic action has been comprehensively
implemented to make breakthroughs in mineral exploration.
The report noted that, in 2022, reserves of almost 40 percent of
minerals in China increased. Substantial growth in reserves was
registered for copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lithium,
beryllium, gallium, germanium, fluorite and crystalline
graphite.
The three-day conference in Tianjin, themed "Innovation promotes
high-quality development of mining," attracted more than 260
participating companies and about 5,000 participants from nearly 30
countries and regions.
