Over 170 Kinds Of Minerals Found In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of 2022, a total of 173 kinds of minerals had been found in China, according to a report released by the Ministry of Natural Resources at the 25th China Mining Conference and Exhibition, which opened Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The report, titled "China Mineral Resources 2023," focuses on new progress since 2022 on geological and mineral survey and evaluation, mineral resource exploration and development, among other areas.

It shows that, by the end of 2022, there were 13 kinds of energy minerals, 59 kinds of metallic minerals, 95 kinds of nonmetallic minerals, and six kinds of water and gas minerals discovered in China.

A new round of strategic action has been comprehensively implemented to make breakthroughs in mineral exploration.

The report noted that, in 2022, reserves of almost 40 percent of minerals in China increased. Substantial growth in reserves was registered for copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lithium, beryllium, gallium, germanium, fluorite and crystalline graphite.

The three-day conference in Tianjin, themed "Innovation promotes high-quality development of mining," attracted more than 260 participating companies and about 5,000 participants from nearly 30 countries and regions.