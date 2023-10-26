China's Non-Financial ODI Up 18.7 Pct In First Nine Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased
18.7 percent year on year to 673.14 billion yuan in the first nine
months of the year, official data showed Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI stood at 95.96 billion U.S.
dollars in the period, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier,
according to the Ministry of Commerce.
The non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and
Road Initiative came in at 164.71 billion U.S. dollars during the
January-September period, up 27.7 percent year on year.
The turnover of contracted projects overseas grew 8.2 percent
year on year to 764.82 billion yuan, while the contract value of
newly-signed projects amounted to 986.28 billion yuan, up 1.5
percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.
MENAFN26102023000195011045ID1107313070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.